Price control for face masks as virus raises demand to 40-50m pieces

THAILAND: The government is putting face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitiser on the state price control list as part of efforts to deal with the deadly virus outbreak.

healthSafety
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 February 2020, 08:35AM

Children wear face masks at Don Mueang airport to protect themselves from the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb

Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, who chaired the central committee on prices of goods and services yesterday (Feb 3), said the committee approved inclusion of face masks and alcohol-based hand sanitiser on the list and will propose the move to the cabinet today (Feb 4).

Once on the price control list, manufacturers, distributors, exporters and importers have to inform the Internal Trade Department the production cost, sales prices, production volume, export and import volume and stocks as wells as price labels.

Those who export more than 500 pieces need to gain prior approval from the department.

Similar measures are applied to hand sanitiser, except for the limit on export volume as there are still adequate quantities for domestic demand.

“The latest measures are just short-lived and will last until the epidemic passes,” said Mr Jurin.

The price control list covers essential items for daily use, such as food, consumer goods, farm-related products, paper, petroleum and medicine.

There are 170 items on the state priority watch list, 52 of which are the price control list.

Mr Jurin said the inclusion of the two products into the price control list is essential, because the demand for the face masks has surged to 40-50 million pieces per month after the new virus outbreak from 30 million pieces a month previously.

Thailand produces about 30 million pieces a month.

Whichai Phochanakij, director-general of Internal Trade Department, said the government may limit face mask purchases to 10 pieces per person per purchase, considered sufficient for 15 days.

Mr Whichai said once put on the price control list, those who are found to hoard or charge unfair prices will be subject to not more than seven years in jail or fined up to 140,000 baht, or both under the Price of Goods and Services Act of 1999.

Those who refuse to comply will face five years of imprisonment, a fine of not more than 100,000 baht, or both.

Khao Lak stands apart

 

Phuket community
Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Private water sources will run out too in a few months.. The idea that someone on Phuket can own wa...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Hand sitting and wait till end of April, May or mother nature will bring rain? That I call gambling ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

This is the first admitting from lower Phuket Officials that Phuket is in a water crisis. The govern...(Read More)

Thailand confirms first local transmission of coronavirus

In USA - 61,000 deaths from flu every year. " CDC estimates that influenza has resulted in be...(Read More)

Russian woman, 34, drowns at Patong Beach

Good grief, please spare a kind thought for this young woman whose life is gone, and to all who love...(Read More)

Well-known Phuket medium found hanged

Didn't see her own future...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

The Property Management Office would like to make owners and residents aware, that the Cherngtalay ...(Read More)

Cherng Talay Municipality enforces nightly water shut-off to conserve supply

Who was it said there was no water shortage, lets hope the lack of tourists helps this situation, an...(Read More)

Thai doctors say two drug groups effective on patient

" It is good to know the Thai Medical Profession read my post in the PN" Capt.,you must be...(Read More)

Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

Kurt, I hate to be the one to give you bad news, but... Not only are we all at imminent risk from wa...(Read More)

 

