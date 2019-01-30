THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Pretty Neat: Hit series proves that a tidy house really does equal a tidy mind

I was a bit of a strange child. I used to, and still do, enjoy tidying; actively taking pleasure in it. During school holidays, I would, without prompt, take an entire day out to declutter, rearrange and clean my room then wait impatiently for my dad to return from work so I could show off the transformation. (Envious parents please note I was a little terror in other ways…)

World-EntertainmentLifestyle
By Amy Bryant

Sunday 3 February 2019, 11:00AM

Using the ‘KonMari’ method, families comb through their belongings room by room, keeping items that “spark joy”.

Using the ‘KonMari’ method, families comb through their belongings room by room, keeping items that “spark joy”.

Marie shares her tidying magic at Web Summit. Photo: Web Summit / Flickr

Marie shares her tidying magic at Web Summit. Photo: Web Summit / Flickr

Imagine my thrill, then, at discovering a TV show about tidying. Then discovering it’s not aired on an obscure channel in the middle of the day to be half-watched by housewives, it’s on Netflix. Then discovering it’s a huge hit. Hooray! Perhaps I’m not such a neurotic oddball after all.

The show I’m referring to is Tidying Up with Marie Kondo which sees the Japanese organising consultant and author help American families cull the clutter in their homes using her ‘KonMari’ method. In brief, families comb through their belongings room by room, keeping items that “spark joy” for them, and thanking then letting go of those that don’t.

Although a simple concept, it’s surprisingly difficult to define “spark joy” concisely. As the show demonstrates, it’s more of a sense, an intangible gut feeling that is individual and doesn’t necessarily appeal to any logic.

Marie encourages families to go through their items individually, hold each one firmly in both hands and observe their physical response. An item can be said to spark joy if it gives the person holding it a thrill. Marie offers a sort of euphoric squeal as her definition of this sensation. Feelings of heaviness, on the other hand, indicate that the item does not spark joy and does not have a place in the house.

What sparks joy for me, and has done for people seemingly the world over, is Marie herself. She is the very essence of kawaii, impossibly petite and pure. Despite the language barrier (Marie communicates with families using an interpreter; I’d like to be a fly on the wall at that television executive meeting…), she endears herself to families before she’s crossed the threshold. She is so delicate I flinch every time she nears a hard surface or sharp corner, anxious she might burst like a bubble.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Unlike brash, dramatic shows like Hoarders, where possessions graze the ceiling in each room and the floor is nowhere to be seen, there is no shock factor in Tidying Up with Marie Kondo and Marie doesn’t shame families for either the clutter they’ve accumulated or their inability to part with items for no discernible reason other than “because”. That faded, threadbare band T-shirt you bought 20 years ago is allowed to stay.

As a result, though, the before and after reveals are usually nothing to write home about, even with attempts to add drama by bathing the before shots in monochrome. However, it’s the human element that makes this show engaging. It’s seeing a couple, drifting apart with the pressures of full-time jobs and young children, opening a dusty box in the garage and re-discovering their wedding video. It’s the recent widow donating her late husband’s clothes to charity, gaining closure and seeing a clearer. optimistic future for herself. When I welled up it certainly wasn’t over the rows of identically folded socks (although they were beautiful in their own way).

Does the show have a second series in it? I’m not convinced. Each 35-minute episode is regimented in its format: organise clothing; then books, documents, kitchen and bathroom miscellany; and then sentimental items. Viewers may gleam the occasional “bonus tip” but there’s only so far that can carry the show forward.

This season should not be dismissed, though. Since it aired at the start of the year, the ‘Marie Kondo effect’ has seen charity/thrift shops fit to burst with donations and consumers thinking twice about their penchant for fast fashion. Not bad for a show that some critics have said is “just about tidying”.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

The trivial villain
A meal with the man that makes Kata rock: Richard Pope
Thailand Yacht Show & RendezVous 2019
Life Cycling: The health benefits of a good pedalling
A coffee lover’s good cold brew
Asia Pop 40 announces Asia’s No. 1 song, No. 1 group and No. 1 artist for 2018
Asia Pop 40 counts down the top 140 songs in Asia of 2018
What we watched in 2018: The great and the good from the silver screen, TV and phone screen
Last words on the Universe - Hawking’s final book offers brief answers to big questions
Epic Quest - Disney’s game for the Southeast Asian market and culture
A Kind of Magic - The triumphant and tragic story of Freddie Mercury
Halloween Special - It’s a dog’s afterlife
Dua Lipa: Dark-pop delight
Last Punk Standing: The new Vivienne Westwood documentary
Hollywood stars declare war on sexual misconduct at Globes

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport braces for Chinese New Year

And how about the Phuket water situaton? Are there water tanker ships ordered to supply Phuket with...(Read More)

Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter

SOME of it comes from diesel engines, some from gasoline engines and some comes from industry and wa...(Read More)

Phuket airport braces for Chinese New Year

And what to learn from departure figures?????...(Read More)

Thai court dismisses case against suspected wildlife trafficking kingpin

Yep ... I agree. Close it down. It's useless. A forum for the crazies....(Read More)

Polish, Canadian tourists die within hours while swimming in Krabi

So what if they didn't have a tour guide with them. What law stipulates you cannot rent a long t...(Read More)

Phuket airport offers reward for catching wayward smokers

How about offering the same reward for catching people smoking on the so-called no smoking beaches....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killer cop playbook

Unfortunately I think we can guess at the answer. Police in Phuket seem to be a “business” rathe...(Read More)

Bangkok Haze: PM makes plea to cut diesel use, firms let workers take shelter

Stop fooling the Nation ( Thailand) with that fake safety level of 50 ug/m3! The international safe...(Read More)

Phuket airport braces for Chinese New Year

But how many are traveling out from Phuket on the same time, should be interesting and know. Do not ...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: Soi Dog’s position on rabies offensive and dangerous dogs

PSU-Phuket arranged for all the campus dogs to go and see the doctor. They are now all back, none t...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
ZUMA Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
China International Boat Show 2019
One Michelin Starred Chef Massimiliano Celeste
Thai Tapas With A Modern Twist
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
777 Beach Condo
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
Harvey Law Corporation
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 