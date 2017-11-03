PHUKET: Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong yesterday (Nov 2) led a meeting of hundreds of representatives from charity foundations and associations and even the organising committees of shrines across the island to “discuss” getting them legally registered.

Friday 3 November 2017, 11:23AM

Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong seen here at yesterday's meeting. Photo: PR Dept

Also in attendance at yesterday’s meeting, held at the Phuket Provincial Office at Provincial Hall, were

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok and Phuket Provincial Office Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Sakchai Kunanuwatchaiyadech, along with scores of “relevant officers”.

“There are 120 foundations, 188 associations and 44 shrines (in Phuket),” Palad Sakchai noted.

However, Mr Sakchai pointed out that only 10 shrines in Phuket were registered with the Department of Provincial Administration.

“Thirty-four are not registered. The meeting today is to discuss problems and give opinions,” he said.

Of note is that the report of the meeting posted by the PR Dept Phuket office specifically obliqued naming Chinese shrines that may or may not be legally registered.

The official program of events published by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) for this year’s Phuket Vegetarian Festival named 25 Chinese shrines that took part in the nine-day festival, which drew to a close last Saturday (Oct 28). (Click here for the official program.)

Paranot Suwanmala from the Department of Provincial Administration was also at the meeting to lecture about the checking and controlling process of charity foundations, associations and shrines, and also to give advice on their management.