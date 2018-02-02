RUGBY: Eddie Evans, Founder of the Bangkok International Rugby Tens, Darryn Mathee Senior Event Organiser at the Tens and their team recently hosted a pre-event press conference of the 2018 tournament at Four Points by Sheraton Bangkok Sukhumvit 15.

Friday 2 February 2018, 12:22PM

Eddie Evans, Founder of the Bangkok International Rugby Tens (left) and Darryn Mathee Senior Event Organiser (right).

At the press conference, Evans offered an exclusive preview, outlined the tournament’s highlights and provided all necessary organisational information about the upcoming tournament.

This year, the Bangkok International Rugby Tens will take place from February 24 and 25 at the Sports Complex at Bangkok Patana School.

Furthermore, he introduced international celebrity rugby players who will be attending the rugby games, giving fans an extra incentive to attend this year’s edition of the tournament.