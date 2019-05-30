THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Preparations for Multihull Solutions Regatta 2019 underway

Preparations for the 2019 Multihull Solutions Regatta are already well underway. Organised and operated by Phuket Yacht Club in the environs of Chalong Bay the MHSR has become the largest Multihull only event in Asia.

Sailing
By Press Release

Thursday 30 May 2019, 11:15AM

This year’s Multihull Solutions Regatta will be held from Saturday, July 13 through Monday, July 15. Photo: Scott Murray / SEA Yachting

This year’s Multihull Solutions Regatta will be held from Saturday, July 13 through Monday, July 15. Photo: Scott Murray / SEA Yachting

This year’s Multihull Solutions Regatta will be held from Saturday, July 13 through Monday, July 15. Photo: Scott Murray / SEA Yachting

This year’s Multihull Solutions Regatta will be held from Saturday, July 13 through Monday, July 15. Photo: Scott Murray / SEA Yachting

This year’s Multihull Solutions Regatta will be held from Saturday, July 13 through Monday, July 15. Photo: Scott Murray / SEA Yachting

This year’s Multihull Solutions Regatta will be held from Saturday, July 13 through Monday, July 15. Photo: Scott Murray / SEA Yachting

This year’s Multihull Solutions Regatta will be held from Saturday, July 13 through Monday, July 15. Photo: Scott Murray / SEA Yachting

This year’s Multihull Solutions Regatta will be held from Saturday, July 13 through Monday, July 15. Photo: Scott Murray / SEA Yachting

Early Bird registration can now be completed and Notice of Race found at the club’s new website www.phuketyachtclub.com.

The racing schedule changes a little in 2019 with registration and weigh-in starting on Friday, July 12 and racing conducted from Saturday 13 through to Monday 15. Crews will then have 48 hours or so to prepare for the Cape Panwa Phuket Race Week.

Phuket Yacht Club Commodore, Scott Duncanson said, “With many competitors travelling from abroad to compete we thought it would be beneficial to compact the racing to maximize sailing time whilst still leaving a day or so to recover or conduct boat repairs if needed. The early bird offer is particularly attractive this year with entry fee just B6,000 and crew B2,000 per person making the Multi Solutions Regatta one of the best value for money regattas in the region.”

Participant numbers have been increasing, 18 yachts competed in 2018 and it is hoped 2019 will be another successful year.

While the Multihull Solutions Regatta is a very competitive event for most sailors, Cruising Multihulls are of course welcome to participate in a much more relaxed and laid-back atmosphere. P.Y.C. Race Director Tom Cracknell explained, “Chalong Bay and surrounding islands really do offer some spectacular cruising opportunities and what better way to conduct a preliminary survey of the area than to sail the Cruising Class courses which are specifically designed, pending weather conditions, to view some of the most beautiful island scenery around. The Chalong Bay anchorage is extremely safe during the South Westerly monsoon with easy access to the Phuket Yacht Club and on-shore amenities via the floating dock.”

Andrew de Bruin, General Manager of Multihull Solutions Asia, said, “We are very proud and happy to return as the primary regatta sponsors in 2019. This will be the 6th consecutive year we have partnered with the Phuket Yacht Club in the promotion of multihull sailing, cruising and racing, in Thailand and beyond. We are really looking forward to July and the beautiful sailing conditions the South Westerly monsoon has to offer. The Southern Phuket islands are stunning and ideally suited for swimming, sailing, diving, and fishing. A multihull is, of course, the perfect platform for these activities.”

It’s difficult to pick winners at this early stage but going on current form John Newnham’s Twin Sharks would have to start as favourites again in the FireFly 850 One design class although Niel Ayre and Michael Coleman aboard Mamba might have something to say about that and will surely be challenging for a podium position.

Peter Taylor’s Ballerina has shown very good form recently finishing 2nd at the PYC Sailor’s Regatta earlier in the year but has been very tight-lipped so far in regards to his challenge in 2019. Hans Rahmann’s very consistent Voodoo are the class Mr Nice Guys but a light weather regatta could shake things up a bit.

The premier OMR class is wide open with last year’s winner, a trimaran named Fugazi being sold to world-class Etchells 22 sailor Mark Thornborrow from Hong Kong and well known local legend Henry Kaye. Renamed BONZA in memory of the late Hong Kong, Olympic and National sailing coach Colin Smith will surely be a serious contender for overall OMR honours.

Somewhat of a wild-card at the time of writing is Dan Fidock’s Bakewell-White 10 metre catamaran. New to Phuket, no doubt this quite extreme design will be exceptionally fast but performance under the Ocean Multihull Rule handicap is still completely unknown.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Samui Regatta: Action galore on Day 3
Samui Regatta: No racing on Day 2 as sailors regroup onshore
Samui Regatta: Stellar fleet line-up on Day 1
Samui Regatta welcomes Synergy Samui Resort as new home
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek looks overseas for expansion, targets Aussie sailors
Phuket Sailors Regatta: Uminoko wins on countback, Twin Sharks too quick
More Blue Skies: Phuket Sailor’s Regatta Day Two
Close racing marks Day One in Phuket’s ‘Sailor’s Regatta’
Inclusivity at the heart of Top of the Gulf Regatta
Bay Regatta aims bigger
One for all
‘Redemption’: Wild Oats XI wins record ninth Sydney-Hobart yacht race
Close racing in top conditions on final day of Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: No wind for the big boats, but plenty for the smaller ones
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta: Young sailors show their skills in the dinghy classes

 

Phuket community
Phuket livestock chief plays down African swine fever situation

I am puzzled why the Phuket live stock chief (DLD) so busy with Africa, that is old stuff.. Africa i...(Read More)

Path open for PPRP coalition

Nothing is wanted to be 'clear' by this people! That are thai 'politics'. The photo ...(Read More)

Photos of Thai woman’s unusual ID tattoo go viral on social media

This is an exclusive post which shows how an artist of Chaiyaphum, Saksit Chantawong, achieved inter...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

With this last 'inspection', all these department did bring 5 years of incompetence with the...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

Perhaps the width of the lanes is according international standards, but the underpass in total is n...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Queen’s Birthday long weekend

"The police traditionally encourage people to refrain from drinking". That is intruding wi...(Read More)

Phuket police hunt down, arrest men for dangerous Chinese tourist bag snatch

Well done, police, and my hopes the woman suffers no permanent injures, but it seems serious. ...(Read More)

Chalong underpass to open this Friday

only one lane in each direction? A site for many accidents I think...(Read More)

Nui and Freedom Beach buildings to be demolished within two months

Kinda looks like this is another 5-Year "Now we're gonna do something" blah-di-blah, a...(Read More)

Patong condo caught dumping wastewater onto Kalim Beach

Yes...it is dye...not paint, and there should be full time workers going into every hotel along the ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Express Carpet and Decor
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dream Beach Club

 