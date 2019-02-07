Premier Suite Pool Access at Patong Bay Hill Resort

THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
By In Conjunction

Thursday 7 February 2019, 01:39PM

An alluring and modern resort nestled agains the lush green of Patong’s Nanai Hill, the Patong Bay Hill Resort showcases fantastic views of the Andaman Sea. Nestled amongst 24 acres of tropical greenery, Patong Bay Hill Resort offers up a tranquil holiday sanctuary.

For those looking for a bit of privacy during their holiday in Phuket, Patong Bay Hill Resort offers up exclusive self-catering accommodations surrounded by natural gardens and green landscapes. All of the spacious accommodation types at Patong Bay Hill Resort feature the latest technology and conveniences to ensure a pleasant stay.

Premier Suite Pool Access accommodation at Patong Bay Hill Resort is a spacious 60sqm room with modern, elegant interiors and outstanding views of the Andaman Sea. Each of the Premier Suite Pool Access suites are decorated in a chic, contemporary manner with ceramic tile floors, King size beds with leather headboards, a comfortable sofa and a fully functional kitchenette area. The suites also feature balconies with a spacious seating area, perfect for spending some time outside and enjoying Phuket’s fresh air and sunshine.

The obvious highlight of the Premier Suite Pool Access accommodation is the fact that the swimming pool is just a few steps away from the sliding glass doors of the suite. Imagine waking up to Phuket’s sunshine and plunging into the swimming pool first thing in the morning. What a refreshing way to start the day! Alternatively, relax by the pool as the day draws to a close and watch one of Phuket’s spectacular sunsets. Being able to access the pool directly from the suite is a wonderful luxury, one that guests are sure to take advantage of.

Separated from the bedrooms in the Premier Suite Pool Access accommodation, the luxurious bathrooms feature essential amenities including bathrobes, bedroom slippers and toiletries. Further little luxuries include a microwave, refrigerator and minibar as well as Satellite/Cable TV. Bottled water is complimentary and a daily housekeeping service ensures that your suite stays in top shape during your holiday.

If you are the type of person that is not able to totally disconnect while traveling, the Premier Suite Pool Access offers complimentary wireless high-speed internet access which allows the ability to work from anywhere within the resort grounds. While not ideal to work while on holiday, it is a known fact that many people have to, so we do our best at Patong Bay Hill Resort to ensure you can stay connected.

While the Patong Bay Hill Resort is serene and secluded, for those interested in checking out the popular beach destination of Patong, a free shuttle service is available for guests throughout the day. Make sure to spend some time on the beach and visit the massive Jungceylon shopping complex for bargain deals and souvenirs, as well as the soon to open Central Patong shopping mall.

Luxury, tranquility and not far from Phuket’s famous nightlife and entertainment district, the Premier Suite Pool Access at Patong Bay Hill Resort tick all of the boxes for a wonderful holiday in Phuket. To book a Premier Suite Pool Access accommodation, contact us directly or visit our website www.patongbayhill.com

 

 

 

