THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Premier League suspended until April 4

Premier League suspended until April 4

FOOTBALL: The English Premier League today suspended all fixtures until April 4 after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for coronavirus.

FootballPremier-LeagueCOVID-19Coronavirus
By AFP

Friday 13 March 2020, 07:21PM

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: AFP

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: AFP

“Following a meeting of shareholders today [Mar 13], it was unanimously decided to suspend the Premier League with the intention of returning on 4 April, subject to medical advice and conditions at the time,” the Premier League said in a statement.

Everton also announced their entire first-team squad and coaching staff have been told to self-isolate after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

Leicester City had three players go into self-isolation on Thursday and Bournemouth said goalkeeper Artur Boruc and four staff members were also self-isolating.

“Above all, we wish Mikel Arteta and Callum Hudson-Odoi speedy recoveries, and everyone else affected by COVID-19,” said Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters.

“In this unprecedented situation, we are working closely with our clubs, Government, The FA and EFL and can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority.”

The English Football League, which heads up the three divisions below the Premier League, and Women’s Super League will also be suspended until April 3.

England’s two friendly matches at home to Italy and Denmark later this month have been postponed.

However, the authorities still hope to be able to resume and complete the season at a later date.

“Despite the challenges, it is the Premier League’s aim to reschedule the displaced fixtures, including those played by Academy sides, when it is safe to do so,” added the Premier League statement.

 

‘Lack of leadership’

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday that the government was considering the question of banning major public events such as sporting fixtures, but was not ready to do so yet.

The Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland is still due to go ahead in Cardiff on Saturday with a crowd of 70,000 expected.

However, the news of Arteta and Hudson-Odoi’s positive tests in the last 24 hours forced the English football authorities to act.

“I don’t think we had any great leadership last night listening to the prime minister. I was totally underwhelmed by the lack of leadership and clear message in terms of what was said in that press conference,” said Watford manager Nigel Pearson.

“Hopefully the Premier League will make strong decisions based on what is right for everybody within the game.”

Hudson-Odoi said he had already “recovered” from the virus but will continue to self-isolate.

“As you may be aware I had the virus for the last couple of days, which I’ve recovered from,” the England international posted in a video on social media.

“I’m following the health guidelines and self-isolated myself from everybody for the week. I hope to be back on the pitch very soon.”

All matches in Scotland, including Sunday’s Old Firm derby between Rangers and Celtic have also been indefinitely suspended.

UEFA, European football’s governing body, has postponed all Champions League and Europa League games for the coming week and will have a crisis meeting on Tuesday to determine the fate of those competitions and Euro 2020.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Sport at standstill as virus fears paralyse North America
Phuket honours a true gentleman of the seas
Premier League schedule in doubt after Arteta contracts coronavirus
Australian GP cancelled after positive coronavirus test
‘Cash is king’ slams Hamilton on plans to hold Australian F1 despite virus
Phuket Open Bowls Singles Champion 2020
Ratchanok, Busanan win at All England
‘We play to win’: Simeone defends Atletico style after shocking Liverpool
NBA to suspend season after Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus
Uncertainty reigns for F1 season opener
Kiradech, Jazz fired up for Players Championship
Man City v Arsenal off as coronavirus hits Premier League
Weak Spurs exposed as Leipzig cruise into Champions League quarters
Ferrari wants to put ‘smiles on faces’ as Italy locks down
Asian World Cup qualifiers postponed over coronavirus

 

Phuket community
Phuket airport readies to roll out COVID-19 entry requirements

Given the 12A option Insp the majority of people here would be happy for you to take the transit alt...(Read More)

Phuket officials announce daily COVID-19 checks on all arrivals from France, Germany, Spain, Singapore, Japan and Taiwan

Given the daily changes on all announcements regarding Covid19,who still gives a damn about it....(Read More)

Emergency water distribution points set up in hard-hit area of Phuket Town

R...and how does your startling revelation that you did not see comments this morning assist with ma...(Read More)

Phuket airport downshifts COVID entry requirements

need to do more than that to boost tourist confidence, Maybe boot out all the useless government of...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Timothy, Thailand has a bruised & faltering justice system. Rule by law, instead the 'rule o...(Read More)

Truck wipes out ‘song taew’, three escape with minor injuries

Another lazy sloppy cop, not testing on alcohol/drugs use. Is this what they call a 'investigati...(Read More)

Thailand confirms 11 more coronavirus cases

10 March, + 3 cases. 11 March, + 6 cases. 12 March, + 11 cases. The warming up for multiplying coron...(Read More)

Truck wipes out ‘song taew’, three escape with minor injuries

You can see how well these things are built. Hopefully that won't be back on the road again. Tho...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

We have read many other articles on boats dropping anchor on corals. Some even had video evidence al...(Read More)

Frenchman faces hefty fines for dropping anchor on protected corals

Whoever damages corals and get caught should pay a fine.Thai or foreigner.I read here the usual rant...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
The LifeCo Phuket
Singha
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 