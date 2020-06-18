BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Premier League restarts with goal-line howler as players take knee

Premier League restarts with goal-line howler as players take knee

FOOTBALL: The Premier League restart was engulfed in controversy yesterday (June 17) when goal-line technology made an unprecedented blunder after players took the knee to protest against racism at both matches.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Thursday 18 June 2020, 10:17AM

An apparent goalline technology mistake denied Sheffield United a goal against Aston Villa. Photo: AFP

An apparent goalline technology mistake denied Sheffield United a goal against Aston Villa. Photo: AFP

The English top-flight was put on hold in March due to the coronavirus pandemic and all 92 remaining games are being crammed into a six-week period.

The first match, between Aston Villa and Sheffield United, finished goalless and Manchester City won the later game against 10-man Arsenal 3-0.

The big talking point at Villa Park came late in the first half when Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland appeared to carry Oliver Norwood’s free kick over the line.

Referee Michael Oliver’s watch failed to signal the goal and the game continued.

“I don’t know whether to laugh or cry,” said Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder.

“Already the jokes have started.... It’s all going to come out but we’re pretty disappointed and we’ve got to get on with it.”

After the match, Hawk-Eye Innovations, which runs the technology, apologised “unreservedly” over the incident.

“The seven cameras located in the stands around the goal area were significantly occluded by the goalkeeper, defender and goalpost,” the company said in a statement.

“This level of occlusion has never been seen before in over 9,000 matches that the Hawk-Eye Goal Line Technology system has been in operation.”

A point apiece from the goalless draw behind closed doors did not suit either side.

Aston Villa were seeking a precious win to lift them out of the relegation zone while Sheffield United are chasing a European spot next season.

Racism protest

Before kick-off, in front of a huge global audience, players and staff protested racial injustice for about 10 seconds in solidarity with worldwide demonstrations following the death of American George Floyd.

“In the first Premier League fixture of Project Restart both clubs hope that the act of ‘taking a knee’ will send a strong message of unity,” the clubs said in a joint statement.

Manchester City and Arsenal players mirrored the protest before kick-off at the Etihad.

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

All players will wear the words “Black Lives Matter” (BLM) on the back of their shirts where names are normally printed for the first 12 matches of the restart.

“We should send one thousand million messages for black people,” City manager Pep Guardiola said.

“I’m embarrassed, I’m ashamed for what the white people have done for the black people.

“It can’t be solved in a few days. We have to do a lot of things for the black people that we have not done so far.”

City’s home win means Liverpool, on the brink of their first English top-flight title for 30 years, cannot seal the deal when they return to action this weekend.

A first-half goal from Raheem Sterling and second-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden gave second-placed City a comfortable win. Arsenal’s David Luiz was sent off early in the second half.

“It was important to get the first goal and after that with the penalty and the sending off it was a completely different situation,” Guardiola said.

If Jurgen Klopp’s team beat Everton on Sunday they will be champions of England for the 19th time if they overcome Crystal Palace at Anfield next week.

While the race for the Premier League title is a foregone conclusion, the battle for Champions League places next season and to avoid the drop are far more closely contested.

Matches are being preceded by a minute’s silence in memory of the victims of coronavirus. Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe, with more than 42,000 deaths.

Three of the four managers that lead their sides yesterday have been touched by the virus.

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith’s father died, while Guardiola lost his mother.

Guardiola’s former assistant Mikel Arteta returned to the Etihad for the first time as Arsenal manager three months after his positive test for coronavirus hastened the season shutdown.

With all games being played behind closed doors, players will have to get used to the eerie silence in the usually raucous stands.

Piping crowd chants into stadiums, cardboard cut-outs of supporters and live video fan walls add colour but the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters admitted there would be something missing without crowds.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

French Open to go ahead in September, with fans
Rashford forces UK government u-turn on child poverty
Football feast after months of virus enforced drought
F1 wants two races in Shanghai, says city sports boss
ONE Championship could return to ring next month
WBC fund comes to Thai fighters’ rescue
AFF confirms schedule for major events
Schauffele seizes one-shot lead in PGA Tour return at Colonial
Two-thirds of sponsors unsure about 2021 Olympics: poll
Singapore, Japan, Azerbaijan grands prix axed due to virus
King’s Cup postponed to next year
The Supersports Laguna Phuket Marathon 2020 is going VIRTUAL this weekend
Two BISP swimmers heading to the USA’s sunshine state
Why Physical Literacy is so important for children
Aussie Rules, Australia’s favourite sport, bounces back

 

Phuket community
COVID Fallout: Provincial government moves to mediate debt-relief for Phuket businesses

In every fleld thai creditors and debtors are now in the same 'Covid-19 boat'. It can't...(Read More)

COVID Fallout: Provincial government moves to mediate debt-relief for Phuket businesses

A dept-relief program is good, but it must go hand in hand with a 'trim down your business plan&...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

And in the event this should change I simply purchase a certificate that due to health reasons I not...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

Gerry T... Air Astana... you are invited to check their website... its in the NEWS section....(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

@Lalala Could you name the airline that does allow to fly without a mask.Just curious....(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

@Papa Paul You should be a little bit more attentive when reading articles on here. The article ...(Read More)

OPINION: Thailand Tourism recovery – are we doing enough?

Editors - why on earth do you keep posting LALALA's tripe? He/she never adds anything beneficia...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

The Governor wants a"Curfew" for all, Thais and tourists after this long period of zero ca...(Read More)

Mahout found dead with throat cut at Phuket elephant camp

I wouldn't rule out the elephant. They're quite clever you know... ...(Read More)

Thai hotels on the chopping block

"...prices will fall by 20 to 30% lower than the market price..." . They mean the previou...(Read More)

 

UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Binomo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 