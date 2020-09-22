Oak Maedow Phuket
Premier League goal spree sets new record

FOOTBALL: The Premier League set a new record for the highest number of goals in a single round of matches yesterday (Sept 21) as Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus scored the milestone 44th against Wolves.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 22 September 2020, 04:20PM

Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus scored late on to smash the previous record of goals scored across a Premier League weekend. Photo: AFP.

After 39 goals were scored across Saturday and Sunday’s eight games, City, Wolves and Aston Villa all netted yesterday to surpass the previous Premier League best of 43.

In the 20-team Premier League era, 43 goals were scored in a single game-week across February 5 and 6, 2011.

Jesus left it until the very last moment to set the record when he scored in stoppage-time of City’s 3-1 win at Wolves.

Earlier in the day, Aston Villa had beaten Sheffield United 1-0.

Tottenham’s 5-2 rout of Southampton followed Saturday’s wins for Everton, 5-2 against West Bromwich Albion, and Leeds, 4-3 against Fulham, with six more added as Leicester beat Burnley 4-2.

