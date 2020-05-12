THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Premier League gets green light for June re-start

Premier League gets green light for June re-start

FOOTBALL: Premier League clubs received a boost to their hopes of completing the season yesterday (May 11) as the government published a “roadmap” that could see the return of elite sport in England from June 1.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Tuesday 12 May 2020, 08:41AM

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds up the Premier League trophy. Photo: AFP

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola holds up the Premier League trophy. Photo: AFP

As the 20 English top-flight clubs met for further talks on “Project Restart”, ministers announced plans to ease the coronavirus lockdown.

Under step two of that process, which cannot begin any earlier than June 1, sporting events would be allowed “to take place behind closed doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact”.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he believed the return of sport on TV would “provide a much-needed boost to national morale.”

Supporters face a long wait to be allowed to attend matches, though, with the latest guidelines recognising a return to sport in front of a crowd “may only be fully possible significantly later depending on the reduction in numbers of infections”.

Premier League clubs had been planning for a return to action no earlier than the week beginning June 8.

Before the resumption of matches can be considered, protocols need to be agreed on how to return to group training safely and on how the Premier League would deal with positive tests.

Brighton confirmed on Sunday that a third member of their squad had tested positive.

Cases have also been found in squads in Germany, where the Bundesliga is due to restart this weekend, as well as Italy, Spain and Portugal in recent days.

“We have protocols created and reviewed, we have a testing company appointed, but the important consultation with players and managers is the next step,” said Premier League CEO Richard Masters.

“No decisions will be made until after we have talked to players and managers and those meetings are scheduled for later this week.”

We are just people too’

Players have voiced their concerns at the prospect of being rushed back into training and, eventually, into playing a contact sport at a time when the rest of the public remain encouraged to abide by social-distancing guidelines.

The UK has been one of the worst-hit countries in the global pandemic, with the government officially recording nearly 32,000 deaths of people who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell is one of a number of players to express concerns over a return to playing matches

“We are just people too,” he tweeted on Sunday.

There is also disagreement over where the remaining 92 matches of the season would be played.

League chiefs believed they would only get the government’s green light to restart if matches were held at a limited number of neutral venues to reduce the medical, police, security and broadcast personnel required.

A number of clubs near the bottom of the table have spoken openly of their opposition to the plan as they believe it would increase the risk of being relegated.

“With all these compromises and health risks we are asked to finish a competition that bears no resemblance to the one we started,” Watford’s chairman and chief executive Scott Duxbury told the club’s website.

Watford are one of the clubs threatened by relegation who are against plans to play on neutral venues

Those higher up the table are also concerned at the prospect of having to reimburse sponsors who have paid for naming rights on their stadiums.

“I think everybody would prefer to play home and away if at all possible. And I think it’s clear to see that some clubs feel more strongly about that than others,” added Masters.

“We are in contact with the authorities and listening to that advice while also representing club views in those discussions.”

The prospect of appeasing the clubs struggling at the bottom by ruling out relegation this season also appears over after the English Football Association rejected that idea and told the Premier League that final standings must be based on “sporting merit” if no more games can be played.

Masters admitted the Premier League had for the first time held discussions on how the league would be decided if matches cannot restart, but said no definitive formula had been approved.

“It was the first time we discussed curtailment - it’s still our aim to finish the season obviously but it’s important to discuss all the options with our clubs,” he said.

“No conclusions were reached on any other models. Those are future conversations we may need to have.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gaethje dominates in UFC’s return as Trump congratulates promoters
Sports stars go all out to make ends meet
Play ball! Taiwan baseball fans return to the stands
UFC returns after seven-week sporting shut-down
F1 chiefs ponder new venues to save virus-hit season
PFA chief suggests shorter matches to lighten load on players
US women footballers lose equal-pay case
MGM pitches plan for NBA to finish season in Vegas
PSG awarded Ligue 1 title as French football season declared over
Maradona pleads for ‘Hand of God’ to end pandemic
Games chief: 2021 Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic not over
F1 season set for Austria start as French Grand Prix cancelled
Kiradech learns to value life more
Premier League ‘aims to resume June 8’ with fan-free matches in limited number of venues
Thai stars among best in Japan

 

Phuket community
Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

***Counting ads till dawn*** Another suspenseful episode about the action packed life of a Phuket re...(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

K...you should educate yourself on the legal ramifications of bail and why and when it is applied. ...(Read More)

Phuket officials report zero COVID cases, total holds at 224

Phuket reports now almost 1 week zero new Covid19 cases. Time to open the beaches from Noon till Su...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

So what?... its because Covid is not yet controlled, others are. Thats what....(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Jor12, there are no vaccines or medicines for Dengue and Chikungunya....(Read More)

Gang rape charges mount

Strange that bail was granted to the men as Officials are now accompanying the victims and witness t...(Read More)

NSC set to mull lifting emergency in two weeks

They should look at other countries to see just how "high" Thailand's infections are/w...(Read More)

Phuket storm fells beachfront streetlamp

Classic case of crap planning by installing a freeking blaring stadium light 10 meters from the wate...(Read More)

Anutin proposes China, Korea be removed from dangerous disease zone list

Anyway, proposing to remove Korea and China from the dangerous disease list is madness. In both coun...(Read More)

Government launches nationwide poll over COVID-19 restrictions

"post within minutes" Sherlock,as usual your assumptions are based on nothing. Not everyon...(Read More)

 

BB and B
Seara Sports
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 