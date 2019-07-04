Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Premier League considers takeover of English Women’s Super League

FOOTBALL: The Premier League is weighing up taking control of the English Women’s Super League from the Football Association, according to British media reports on Wednesday (July 3).

FootballWorld-Cup
By AFP

Thursday 4 July 2019, 09:07AM

England supporters cheer before the Women’s World Cup semi-final football match against the USA. Photo: AFP

England supporters cheer before the Women’s World Cup semi-final football match against the USA. Photo: AFP

The BBC said Premier League clubs have agreed to conduct a feasibility study into the matter following talks with the FA, which founded the WSL in 2011.

No timeframe has yet been proposed, with the BBC stating that any takeover could be “several seasons away”, and neither the Premier League nor the FA would comment.

The FA are believed to be open to the idea because they see the women’s England teams and grassroots participation as their long-term priorities.

The WSL is a full-time professional competition with 12 teams for 2019-20 and was recently boosted by a £10 million sponsorship deal with Barclays.

That agreement reflected the rise in popularity of the women’s game.

Zest Real Estate

England’s dramatic women’s World Cup semi-final defeat to the United States this week was the most watched television event of the year so far in the United Kingdom, attracting a peak audience of 11.7 million.

The Lionesses bowed out after missing a late penalty in a 2-1 loss to the world champions.

Viewing figures released by the BBC showed that the match in Lyon grabbed a peak share of the TV audience of over 50 percent.

It was the fourth time this tournament that the record UK TV audience for a women’s match had been broken.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

England out of World Cup after penalty miss and red card
‘No fear’ England confident of overcoming semi-final curse after beating Norway
Trump rows with US soccer stars over White House visit
USA and Sweden reach quarter-finals as women’s World Cup heats up
Asean leaders ‘welcome’ joint World Cup hosting bid
Record-breaker Marta representing women after firing Brazil into World Cup knockouts
Women’s World Cup holders USA demolish Thailand 13-0
Women’s World Cup kicks off with interest at a new high
FIFA drops plans for 48-team 2022 World Cup
Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay to present joint 2030 World Cup bid
France gives World Cup winners a heroes’ welcome home
Delirious French revel in World Cup victory
Croatia reach first World Cup final as England pain goes on
France reach World Cup final as Paris erupts
FIFA invites boys, coach to World Cup Final

 

Phuket community
Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

At this point, this so-called "Governor" must be considered complicit in every drowning on...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Way lame comment from Pascale. This isn't a "warm & fuzzy" gesture, it should be o...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

"Thai culture only cares about life, not death," I see many monuments around Thailand, eg....(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Mr Pascale, with an attitude, like yours, nothing would ever change, kids would still work in the co...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

All those who are concerned that there is no official memorial service could meet at some pier and l...(Read More)

No memorial service for Phoenix victims: Phuket Governor

Thai culture only cares about life, not death. Rather like my ponies. Maybe it's not a bad way ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Lifeguards offer an illusion of safety when swimmers are unaware the authority to prevent them from ...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Am reminded of a few years back when a foreign hotelier decided to advertise Summer Season to fill h...(Read More)

Two rescued from strong surf, foreign woman pulled out to sea by rip

Closed Beach (redflagged) dont need lifeguards!! It needs people with brain who stay out from the wa...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders PM visit to be ‘perfect’

A enormous task for Officials, just make safe and everything perfect what on Phuket normally is not ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential

 