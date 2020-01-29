THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Premier League clubs hold fire in January arms race

Premier League clubs hold fire in January arms race

FOOTBALL: Premier League clubs have until Friday (Jan 31) to boost their squads but there has so far been little desire for a spending spree from the richest league in the world.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Thursday 30 January 2020, 08:15AM

Christian Pulisic was the biggest transfer in last January’s window, moving from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea for 68 million euros. Photo: AFP

Christian Pulisic was the biggest transfer in last January’s window, moving from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea for 68 million euros. Photo: AFP

The slump in January spending over the past couple of years shows that the mid-season transfer window is increasingly seen as an undesirable time to do business.

Last year, the total outlay for Premier League clubs in January was £180 million - nearly a third of which was what Chelsea spent on Christian Pulisic, who was loaned back to Borussia Dortmund for the rest of the season.

That was down from a record £430 million splurge in the 2018 mid-season window, when there were a series of big-name moves including Virgil van Dijk, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Aymeric Laporte.

However, the success of those signings has tended to be the exception rather than the rule in a seller’s market in January.

Manchester United are still counting the cost of their lavish outlay on Alexis Sanchez in the same month.

The Chilean is now on loan at Inter Milan, but United are still paying a large part of his wages on a contract with two-and-a-half years left to run. It was confirmed on Tuesday (Jan 28) that he will be returning to his parent club at the end of the season.

Currently fifth in the table, United are desperately in need of reinforcements as they battle to avoid missing out on the riches of Champions League football for a second consecutive year.

Difficult window

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s already shallow squad has been hugely impacted by injuries to Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay.

The club’s executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has been the target of fans’ frustrations for his handling of transfers over recent years; he was targeted by disgruntled fans on Tuesday who threw flares and graffitied his home.

United have been in prolonged negotiations with Sporting Lisbon over Portuguese international midfielder Bruno Fernandes and, as of time of press, were confident of getting a deal over the line before Friday’s deadline.

It is difficult this window - it’s always been. I can’t remember how many good deals that we’ve brought in in January,” said Solskjaer on Tuesday.

It’s very hard because the clubs don't want to lose their best players.”

Thanyapura Health 360

Liverpool’s 16-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the table has lessened the need for either side to bolster their squads for a title fight.

City boss Pep Guardiola has stated for the past few months that his club would not do business in January despite a chance to shore up his defence before the Champions League knockout stages.

Normally the players we could think would be interesting to add something for our squad - clubs are not going to sell them in January,” he said.

Liverpool’s romp towards a first league title in 30 years has been built on smart recruitment and they moved quickly to activate a £7 million release clause in Japanese international Takumi Minamino’s contract with Red Bull Salzburg in December.

Other clubs have only been forced into the market by injuries.

Tottenham’s search for a striker to fill in for the absent Harry Kane has seen the Champions League finalists reportedly agree a fee of around £27 million fee with PSV Eindhoven for Steven Bergwijn.

'Serious financial consequences'

However, for all of the wealth enjoyed by Premier League clubs, for some the well has run dry after a series of bad investments.

Everton and West Ham were among eight English clubs to make the top 20 of Deloitte’s “Football Money League” when it comes to revenue.

Yet Everton posted eye-watering losses of £112 million this month, with cost-cutting needed to avoid breaching the Premier League's financial fair play rules next year.

West Ham’s perilous position just outside the relegation zone on goal difference is normally one that induces panic buying.

But after a net spend of £214 million on players over the past four years, on Tuesday they announced significant losses for the year to May 31, 2019 and warned of “serious financial consequences” should they be relegated.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kenin stuns top seed Barty to reach Australian Open final
Manchester City, Aston Villa advance to League Cup final
Tokyo 2020 unveils Olympic ‘plaza’ made from donated wood
Controversial Aussie star Folau signs for French club, sparks outrage
Man Utd executive Woodward’s house attacked with flares
Federer stages great escape to reach Australian Open semis
Young guns shine as Arsenal move into FA Cup fifth round
Kobe Bryant fans pay tribute to the late star
Thailand’s Pavit raises bar with 7th title
Liverpool held at Shrewsbury as Man Utd, Man City cruise in FA Cup
NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in helicopter crash
Kunlavut’s brave run comes to end as teenager falls to Nishimoto
New Zealand, Fiji, England command sevens attention
BISP’s Ig rises to the top in Bangkok
Federer says ‘epics’ keep him motivated after Australian Open thriller

 

Phuket community
Cruise tourists from Singapore checked for Wuhan flu at Patong Beach

The best 'protection' is to avoid this time going Patong melting pot if you have a choice....(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

until the problem is not seen, in Thailand there is not...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

until the problem is not seen, in Thailand there is not...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

Government set up ( another!) monitoring committee and 'ordered administrative officers to prepa...(Read More)

B178m for extra sleeping levels in crowded prison cells

A country's prison accommodation shows country's level of dignity and humanity thinking. I s...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

"Right now reading your posts is like a comedy" Uncle,looks like you like comedy,otherwis...(Read More)

Chinese girl, 4, from Wuhan cleared of coronavirus in Phuket

Does it matter? The report says it "may"hibernate. So your corollary is that everyone (mil...(Read More)

Four injured in Patong Hill car collision

The scientific classification is undisputed. You may categorise groups of people however you want. I...(Read More)

Phuket Grab motorbike drivers strike for B10 more delivery charge

Me me me? Somebody is definitely thinking of themselves. Pretty mean spirited and stingy to begrudge...(Read More)

Top-level Phuket meeting told ‘no water shortages’

LIARS. Reduced water pressure?? We haven't had water AT ALL for the past 10 days at our place ju...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Diamond Resort Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Silk Air - Jan-Feb 2020
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

 