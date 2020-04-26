Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Premier League ‘aims to resume June 8’ with fan-free matches in limited number of venues

Premier League ‘aims to resume June 8’ with fan-free matches in limited number of venues

FOOTBALL: The English Premier League is eyeing a resumption of the season on June 8, behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, and reaching a climax on July 27, according to media reports.

FootballPremier-League
By AFP

Sunday 26 April 2020, 02:30PM

The Premier League has 92 matches remaining since it suspended the season on March 13 with Liverpool agonisingly close to their first ever EPL title. Photo: AFP

The Premier League has 92 matches remaining since it suspended the season on March 13 with Liverpool agonisingly close to their first ever EPL title. Photo: AFP

The Times claims that football chiefs, along with other sports governing bodies, have been holding talks with the British government about when they can resume play and at only “approved grounds”.

The Premier League has 92 matches remaining since it suspended the season on March 13 with Liverpool agonisingly close to their first ever EPL title.

The Times says Premier League bosses shared their “Project Restart” proposal with shareholders last week.

The matches would be played behind closed doors - a maximum of 400 people would be permitted to attend including media, and only if they tested negative for the virus - and at selected stadiums to limit stretching the limited resources of medical services.

Extra changing facilities would be introduced to ensure social distancing measures were in place whilst players would be required to turn up for training individually and already in their kit.

They have also suggested Aug 22 as the date for the start of the 2020-21 campaign.

The main sticking point, though, remains the lack of tests available.

Should the season be unable to resume - the Dutch football championship was abandoned without promotion or relegation on Friday (Apr 24), with leaders Ajax denied the title - it would be a financial nightmare for the clubs.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

The EPL is working with DLA Piper - a law firm that has advised on TV rights deals for the league in the past - on an emergency loan fund, with a maximum of £10 million (B401mn) per club if needed.

Some clubs have taken measures agreed with their players to ease the financial burden.

Southampton, West Ham United, Sheffield United and Watford have agreed on salary deferrals with their first-team squads while the majority of Arsenal’s players have agreed on a 12.5% wage reduction.

In France, meanwhile, Ligue 1 bosses said footballers in the top flight would return to their clubs in the week starting May 11 to undergo “full medical checkups” with a view to restarting play in June pending government clearance.

The board of the French League (LFP) met on Friday to review the main points of a draft document on medical and health protocols presented by a representative of club doctors, it said in a statement.

The document “foresees a return of players to training centres the week of May 11 to carry out full medical checkups, as well as swab tests, followed by daily monitoring, which will be detailed … between now and the end of April”, it said.

The LFP has also indicated its preferred option remains a “resumption of leagues in mid-June subject to knowing the terms of easing confinement measures which will be presented by the government in the coming days”.

France is currently under a nationwide lockdown until May 11.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kiradech learns to value life more
Thai stars among best in Japan
Impossible to delay Olympics again, says Tokyo chief
Rugby Australia slams ‘dark forces’ after female CEO quits
FAT seeks PM’s nod to start leagues
Woods and Mickelson could join Brady and Manning for May charity match
Danish football club offers drive-in viewing for match
Thai League 1 teams say no to scrapping results of first four games
Professional sport returns in South Korea
Red Bull’s Horner says F1 owners would bail out struggling teams
Premier League clubs committed to finishing season, but no deadline set
PGA Tour stars continue to chip in with charitable support
Coronavirus KO: Thai fighters in despair as rings fall silent
ONE moves to keep fans entertained
Ajan exit can boost Thais’ Olympic bid

 

Phuket community
Police say Bang Tao checkpoint runner has ‘mental illness’

Mr.Kurt, please stop making a drama out of a small incident. Try to concentrate on other aspects of...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Motivated sellers in a COVID market

In Hong Kong during the SARS crisis, many expats left, so many rental properties were empty and new ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Mr.Kurt,do you think people can catch the virus from smoking cigarettes ? ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

I speak with people all over the world, and 10 weeks is the average period most have endured, and th...(Read More)

Government defends healthcare budget cut as B2.4bn diverted to virus fight

He really is the gift that keeps on giving....(Read More)

Nearly 500 tested at Phuket workers’ camps, all clear

I think you need your temperature checked @Kurt! And if I was the investigating officer I know where...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

@friend there are plenty of options to get money if you only brought cash then ???????...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

@Dave_C either the airlines in question know something we don’t or they will have serious egg on t...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

I love those idiots who recommend to stop the ban on alcohol so they can satisfy their addiction but...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Ripping off the band-aid

Dave_C, Perhaps it is a pro-active way from the airlines to get money in through advanced internet ...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Seara Sports
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pavilions Home Video
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
UWC Thailand

 