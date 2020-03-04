THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Premier, cabinet donate salary to battle outbreak

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet ministers will donate at least a month of their salaries to the fight against the COVID-19 virus, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said yesterday (Mar3).

healthSafetyCOVID-19Coronavirus
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 4 March 2020, 08:34AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet ministers have pledged to donate portions of their salary to help with the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: Bangkok Post

Ms Narumon said yesterday’s cabinet meeting approved the launch of a fund to battle the outbreak, with initial contributions coming from the PM and cabinet members.

The fund will help people pay for necessities to protect themselves and others against the spread of COVID-19, she said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Patriarch has donated 2 million baht to purchase face masks for monks in temples across the country, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop.

He said the masks will be handed out to monks as well as temple visitors, while each temple will be disinfected every week.

Temples are considered at-risk sites for the transmission of COVID-19 because they often host large gatherings of worshippers.

Mr Tewan said temples have been encouraged to remain open as usual in order to offer comfort to people stressed and anxious over the spread of the virus.

“Temples are vulnerable spots, but they have to remain open because religions help heal people’s souls,” he said.

Phuket community
No quarantine for illegal workers returning from South Korea

When 140,000 illegal thai workers return from S-Korea things can coronavirus wise become messy in Th...(Read More)

Two men escape serious injuries as car flips

...'Something wrong happened with the car'.. Sure, it must be the car, as the road was not ...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

And Jor12, In this article you can read that no more water reaxh the homes of more than 70,000 famil...(Read More)

The Long Run: Water-saving measures rolled out to make reserves last as long as possible

@Jor12, what I wrote in the past about the periods of water availability was a 'reflection' ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration smart car helps nab South African caught overstaying, blacklisted for 10 years

while I agree with catching and deporting overstayers, there should also be smart cars to catch unli...(Read More)

Two men escape serious injuries as car flips

You buried the lede. The last paragraph is the real story....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration smart car helps nab South African caught overstaying, blacklisted for 10 years

Another tick gone....(Read More)

Russian tourists rescued after blown offshore on inflatable rings

Looks like they enjoyed it....(Read More)

Anutin: COVID-19 drugs supply adequate for now

Still waiting, waiting and waiting, for the medical report, on the Thai cure, to be published.... ar...(Read More)

Phuket Poll: Should tourists cancel their holiday in Phuket?

@GerryT, did you notice your 'bet' in your crystal ball? :-) Well, as we all know, you too,...(Read More)

 

