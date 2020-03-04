Premier, cabinet donate salary to battle outbreak

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet ministers will donate at least a month of their salaries to the fight against the COVID-19 virus, government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat said yesterday (Mar3).

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet ministers have pledged to donate portions of their salary to help with the fight against the COVID-19 coronavirus. Photo: Bangkok Post

Ms Narumon said yesterday’s cabinet meeting approved the launch of a fund to battle the outbreak, with initial contributions coming from the PM and cabinet members.

The fund will help people pay for necessities to protect themselves and others against the spread of COVID-19, she said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Patriarch has donated 2 million baht to purchase face masks for monks in temples across the country, said Prime Minister’s Office Minister Tewan Liptapallop.

He said the masks will be handed out to monks as well as temple visitors, while each temple will be disinfected every week.

Temples are considered at-risk sites for the transmission of COVID-19 because they often host large gatherings of worshippers.

Mr Tewan said temples have been encouraged to remain open as usual in order to offer comfort to people stressed and anxious over the spread of the virus.

“Temples are vulnerable spots, but they have to remain open because religions help heal people’s souls,” he said.