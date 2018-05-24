FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Premchai indicted on bribery rap

BANGKOK: Public prosecutors indicted construction magnate Premchai Karnasuta and his associate on a charge of bribery Wednesday in connection with their alleged poaching in Kanchanaburi’s Thungyai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary in February.

crimeanimalspoliceBangkok Post

Thursday 24 May 2018, 03:04PM

Premchai Karnasuta (left) and the remains of the protected black leopard. A formal indictment on Wednsday charged Mr Premchai with offering authorities 'anything you want' if they allowed him to walk away from the case. Photo: File photo provided, courtesy of Bangkok Post 

Premchai Karnasuta (left) and the remains of the protected black leopard. A formal indictment on Wednsday charged Mr Premchai with offering authorities 'anything you want' if they allowed him to walk away from the case. Photo: File photo provided, courtesy of Bangkok Post 

The other suspect is Yong Dodkhruea.

The Criminal Court on the same day ordered the duo to testify before the court next Monday.

CCD investigators then wrapped up and forwarded the case to prosecutors at the Department of Corruption Litigation on March 30.

Mr Premchai, the 63-year-old president of the Italian-Thai Development Plc, Mr Yong, 65, and two other individuals were arrested on the night of Feb 4 for allegedly engaging in illegal hunting activities in the sanctuary, which is a Unesco World Heritage site.

The other two are Nathee Riamsaen and Thanee Thummat.

QSI International School Phuket

They were found in possession of several dead animals, including a rare black leopard and its pelt. Mr Premchai insisted he did not shoot the leopard and maintains his innocence.

The tycoon alone initially faced six charges: carrying firearms in public without permission, colluding to hunt wildlife in a wildlife sanctuary without permission, conspiring to hunt protected wildlife without permission, possessing protected wildlife carcasses without permission, concealing wildlife carcasses obtained illegally, and collecting wildlife items in a national forest reserve without permission.

The tycoon on Tuesday (May 22) also pleaded not guilty in the Criminal Court to another charge concerning illegal possession of firearms after 43 firearms were found during a Feb 7 search of his home.

The Kanchanaburi Provincial Court on Monday (May 21) rescheduled an examination of evidence and witness lists in the illegal hunting case against the four until June 6 at the request of two defendants.

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 24 May 2018 - 16:00:39 

Oleh! Another indictment. For bribe! Wow.
More and more people stretch out their tentacles for a piece of the 'premchai cake'.
At the end he bribes himself out of any bride and crime indictment and get a few months suspension.
He has not yet arrived at the bribe tree top.
Perhaps some time community service what he will order his cook to do, of course.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fish haul from Phuket whale-shark catchers to go to auction
Living dogs, cats found dumped in tied sacks
Government urged to cut ties with Italian-Thai over poaching case
Premchai, companions enter not guilty pleas
Premchai indicted for illegal possession of firearms
Police bid to revive two Premchai charges
Barking dog caused Phuket family shooting, police confirm
Fears grow about Premchai sentence
Premchai decision met with fierce criticism
Premchai, three accomplices to face hunting indictments
Premchai protest march likely
Prosecution panel prepares Premchai’s poaching case
Man caught in park with dismembered black bear
Ital-Thai boss’s wife to meet cops, illegal African elephant tusks hit list
Premchai denies fresh charges, including bribery

 

Phuket community
‘Lifeguards at every beach,’ governor tells Pakistan Ambassador

I saw a video on youtube from a guy who lived there and he said reasons not to live in Thailand and ...(Read More)

Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’

Very typical Thai-style statement about "going into the sea despite red flags being placed alon...(Read More)

Tour boats allowed at Phi Phi’s Loh Samah Bay

Boy, big surprise here. As always, the need to keep baht flowing in excessive amounts will always ov...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Actually, I find it surprising that there has only been one drowning lately. Conditions at Surin, Ka...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

People can survive for weeks without food, and seems there is plenty of water. The hazards faced by...(Read More)

Phuket residents protest CPF pork-processing plant

Most [italics] people with a conscience would never eat an animal again should they visit a slaugh...(Read More)

Search teams to forge north

Don't know about anyone else but I sure feel a lot better now that a deputy national police chie...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

A very sad happening with lost of life again. Wait for the excuses of the highest Phuket Officials,...(Read More)

Chinese tourist, 23, drowns at Phuket beach

Just blanketing beaches with red flags is not good enough, they need to designate a safe zone for sw...(Read More)

Rescuers aim for ‘safe haven’ in flooded cave

Who is coordinating all the doings of the 1000 rescue workers? A Governor?...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Lofty Phuket
Kantok Restaurant
Chattha
Tile-it
My Physio By Kanitta

 