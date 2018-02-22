The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Premchai again ‘too busy’ to see police

KANCHANABURI: Accused poacher Premchai Karnasuta, one of the wealthiest men in Thailand, has managed to postpone his meeting with police interrogators today (Feb 22) in Kanchanaburi province until March 5. His lawyer said he was far too busy to attend.

crime, corruption, police,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 22 February 2018, 02:28PM

Construction tycoon Premchai Karnasut faces the camera at Thong Pha Phum Court in Kanchanaburi province on Feb 6, when he and his accomplices were each released on B150,000 bail after being charged with hunting in the World Heritage Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen
Construction tycoon Premchai Karnasut faces the camera at Thong Pha Phum Court in Kanchanaburi province on Feb 6, when he and his accomplices were each released on B150,000 bail after being charged with hunting in the World Heritage Thungyai Naresuan Wildlife Sanctuary. Photo: Piyarach Chongcharoen

Police in Kanchanaburi had ordered him to show up on Thursday, Feb 22, to acknowledge the additional charge of cruelty to animals. It was the second summons for the charge. The first meeting he was summonsed to was for Feb 15. He did not appear.

Maj Gen Krisana Sapdej, deputy commissioner of Provincial Police Region 7 who is leading the investigation, said Premchai’s lawyer told police today that his client and the three other suspects were too busy and wanted to delay the meeting to March 5.

Police would seek warrants for their arrest if they failed to report to police then, the deputy commissioner said.

Kanchanaburi police earlier pressed nine charges relating to hunting in a wildlife sanctuary against Premchai, 63, president of Italian-Thai Development Plc, and three other members of his party. They have all denied the charges.

C and C Marine

They were arrested on Feb 4 in a no-camping zone in the western part of the Thungyai Naresuan wildlife sanctuary, a world heritage site in Kanchanaburi, after they were found in possession of the carcasses of nine protected wild animals.

These included an endangered black Indochinese leopard, its pelt riddled with bullet holes, a Kalij pheasant and a barking deer. They also had three long-barrelled guns and ammunition.

The four suspects were released by the court on Feb 6 after they posted bail of B150,000 each. They are due to appear in court again on March 26.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

marcher | 22 February 2018 - 17:42:21

Why not just issue an arrest warrant like they do for others like our previous PM for skipping court attendance. On the other hand Boss got away with it many times

The Phuket News

Kurt | 22 February 2018 - 15:02:26

This class society is lost with this "Hi-So untouchable criminals"
Not the country, but they themselves rule matters their way.
Super upper class outlaws above the law
And thai Authorities of Justice duck in, bend, bow, wai for them. Disgusting
1 Hit and run Red bull boy Boss
2 Former Abbot phra dhammainayo ( not even defrocked)
3 premchai

Thai Government, any self respect?

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Premchai again ‘too busy’ to see police

Why not just issue an arrest warrant like they do for others like our previous PM for skipping court attendance. On the other hand Boss got away with ...(Read More)

Phuket wastewater-treatment plant to empty into Nai Harn Lake

All pigs revved up on the tarmac ready to fly. The trouble with domestic wastewater is its heavy metal content. Wastewater treatment plants do not ge...(Read More)

Phuket wastewater-treatment plant to empty into Nai Harn Lake

Nothing to worry about, waste water treatment plants “never” discharge dirty water :-) ...(Read More)

Phuket wastewater-treatment plant to empty into Nai Harn Lake

Do the 3 large hotels and The Sands apts located along Naiharn Lake and beach Naiharn and big restaurants having their own waste water treatment syste...(Read More)

Premchai again ‘too busy’ to see police

This class society is lost with this "Hi-So untouchable criminals" Not the country, but they themselves rule matters their way. Super uppe...(Read More)

As watch saga drags on, all eyes on NACC

All eyes on NACC...who doesn't give a lick about guilt or innocence...but it's all about face. This line "He has since claimed they belon...(Read More)

Pickleball comes to Phuket

If you are traveling to Phuket with or without your pickleball paddles and balls, you can still play with our equipment at the Phuket Sports and Tenni...(Read More)

Phuket man, 19, injured in high speed collision with power pole

Those pesky power poles keep jumping out in front of people something should be done about them immediately ...(Read More)

First day of traffic lights sees slew of accidents

I read the report and just shake my head what was the driver of the 4x4 thinking ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.