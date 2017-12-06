PHUKET: A woman who was three months pregnant died yesterday evening (Dec 5) when a pickup truck collided with the motorbike on which she was riding pillion.

Wednesday 6 December 2017, 10:10AM

Siriluck Salangam, 20, died after being thrown from the motorbike which had been hit by a pickup truck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman’s mother, who was riding the motorbike, suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Phuket City Police was notified of an accident near the Shell petrol station on the southbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Sapam, Koh Kaew at 6pm.

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an Isuzu pickup truck with its front damaged. The driver, Mr Wichit Chuwong, 51, was waiting for police to arrive.

Nearby was a Toyota Altis with its left side damaged and a Honda Scoopy lying at the side of the road.

The body of Siriluck Salangam, 20, was found covered in blood 20 metres away from the motorbike.

The driver of the motorbike had already been taken to Mission Hospital, Phuket.

Lt Sakon Krainara of the Phuket City Police attended the scene and said, “The pickup truck was heading from Koh Kaew to Phuket Town. Ms Siriluck, who was the passenger on the motorbike, and her mother, who was the motorbike driver, were heading from Baan Tharua in Srisoonthorn to see a doctor in Phuket Town.

“Ms Siriluck and her mother were about 50m away from the Shell patrol station when the pickup truck hit at the back of the motorbike. Ms Siriluck fell from the motorbike and her head hit the road. The motorbike and her mother then hit to the Toyota car which was driving on the other side of the road,” Lt Col Sakon explained.

Mr Wichit and the Toyota car driver who police did not name were taken to Phuket City Police Station.

“We are continuing our investigation. CCTV footage from nearby will be checked. Alcohol tests will be conducted,” Lt Col Sakon noted.

Ms Siriluck’s mother told rescue workers that her daughter was about three months pregnant.