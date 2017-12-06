The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Pregnant woman, 20, dies in Phuket motorbike accident

PHUKET: A woman who was three months pregnant died yesterday evening (Dec 5) when a pickup truck collided with the motorbike on which she was riding pillion.

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 6 December 2017, 10:10AM

Siriluck Salangam, 20, died after being thrown from the motorbike which had been hit by a pickup truck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Siriluck Salangam, 20, died after being thrown from the motorbike which had been hit by a pickup truck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The woman’s mother, who was riding the motorbike, suffered minor injuries as a result of the accident.

Phuket City Police was notified of an accident near the Shell petrol station on the southbound side of Thepkrasattri Rd in Baan Sapam, Koh Kaew at 6pm.

Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an Isuzu pickup truck with its front damaged. The driver, Mr Wichit Chuwong, 51, was waiting for police to arrive.

Nearby was a Toyota Altis with its left side damaged and a Honda Scoopy lying at the side of the road.

The body of Siriluck Salangam, 20, was found covered in blood 20 metres away from the motorbike.

The driver of the motorbike had already been taken to Mission Hospital, Phuket.

Lt Sakon Krainara of the Phuket City Police attended the scene and said, “The pickup truck was heading from Koh Kaew to Phuket Town. Ms Siriluck, who was the passenger on the motorbike, and her mother, who was the motorbike driver, were heading from Baan Tharua in Srisoonthorn to see a doctor in Phuket Town.

“Ms Siriluck and her mother were about 50m away from the Shell patrol station when the pickup truck hit at the back of the motorbike. Ms Siriluck fell from the motorbike and her head hit the road. The motorbike and her mother then hit to the Toyota car which was driving on the other side of the road,” Lt Col Sakon explained.

Mr Wichit and the Toyota car driver who police did not name were taken to Phuket City Police Station.

“We are continuing our investigation. CCTV footage from nearby will be checked. Alcohol tests will be conducted,” Lt Col Sakon noted.

Ms Siriluck’s mother told rescue workers that her daughter was about three months pregnant.

 

 
Broncofan | 07 December 2017 - 13:01:59

Why would you hate people you don't even know? Many farangs love Thailand and Thai people. They just don't like to see so many people die on the roads for no reason. If we all followed the laws and treated each other with courtesy, we would have better lives, and not so many young people would die. Most farangs just want it to be more safe for everyone.

Mika | 06 December 2017 - 16:45:10

So sad and it shows that life isn't always fair and the wrong person died.She and her child could have contributed so much for Thailand and than we have some non Thai's living here,hating this place so much,with very little or of no use at all to Thailand.

BenPendejo | 06 December 2017 - 15:47:15

With the worst record on the planet, the hoopla over the coming holiday carnage, there remains no worthwhile policy to address any of it...just nonsense from all Thai officials.  We still never see a cop on patrol, and even if there were more police, people don't care, no respect for cops.  The commentor below is correct, it won't change in a lifetime, and I really don't think it will EVER chan

Pauly44 | 06 December 2017 - 12:32:31

Very sad indeed but at least the pickup driver didn't do a runner, yes the bar is set that low. Nothing will happen, this will be forgotten quickly and the carnage will continue as their is zero personal responsibility, vast majority drive like maniacs without a shred of common sense and it's ingrained in society, it will never change in a lifetime.

simon01 | 06 December 2017 - 12:03:43

This is so sad that the roads are such a terrible place.  A new family cut down before it was even started. If this is not enough to make someone get off their arse and sort the roads out then nothing will ever make the roads safe. A young girl just going to start a family killed for no reason at all. This must make someone do something. I dont mean play with statistics to say the roads are safe.

Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.