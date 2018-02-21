KHON KAEN: Preeyanuch “Preaw” Nonwangchai, on trial for the murder and dismemberment of a karaoke bar worker, has changed track in court and denied killing the young woman. She and the four other defendants earlier confessed to the charges, which include premeditated murder.

Wednesday 21 February 2018, 01:23PM

Preeyanuch ‘Preaw’ Nonwangchai (right), and two other woman defendants apologise to the family of Warisara Klinjui during the crime re-enactment in Khon Kaen’s Khao Suan Kwang district last year. Photo: Chakkrapan Natanri

The five defendants were taken to Khon Kaen Provincial Court today (Feb 21) for the second day of the hearing. Other witnesses included Khao Suan Kwang police chief Col Phakphum Phitsama.

In her testimony the 25-year-old said she only “assaulted” Warisara Klinjui following their severe quarrel, defence counsel Bunyong Kaeofainok said after the hearing.

Three other defendants – Kawita “Earn” Ratchada, 26, Apiwan “Jae” Sattayabundit, 29, and Wasin Namprom, 22 – told the court they only helped cut up the corpse so it could be hidden, Mr Bunyong said.

The fifth defendant, Jidarat Promkhun, 22, confessed to robbery, the only charge police pressed against her.

After her arrest in Myanmar, Preeyanuch apologised to Ms Warisara’s relatives, claiming she had “no intention” to kill her.

According to police investigators, Preeyanuch asked Ms Warisara to get into a car, intending to teach her a lesson because the victim had given police information that led to the arrest of Preeyanuch’s husband on a drug offence.

The 22-year-old victim was strangled to death in the car. Her dismembered body was found in a shallow grave in Khon Kaen’s Khao Suan Kwang district on May 26 last year.

Ms Warisara’s family also filed a civil lawsuit demanding compensation of B10.3 million, but the defendants argue this is too much and wanted it to be settled in court, Mr Bunyong said.

