Prayut vows to overcome traffic accident scourge

NATIONWIDE: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (Apr 17) vowed to succeed in curbing the carnage on the roads, saying more stringent measures would be introduced.

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 18 April 2018, 09:04AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet members vow to bring in more legislation and enforcement to try to lower the holiday death tolls. Photo: Post Today
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet members vow to bring in more legislation and enforcement to try to lower the holiday death tolls. Photo: Post Today

He was speaking after the number of accidents during this year’s Songkran period surpassed figures recorded last year.

“We have to continue tackling the problem of road accidents that cause loss [of lives] and injuries. The main cause of accidents was legal violations as most deaths and injuries still involved motorcyclists not wearing helmets and drink driving. I have ordered stricter enforcement of the law,” he said.

Most accidents took place on secondary roads despite more than 2,000 checkpoints being set up with over 60,000 police officers checking more than 1 million vehicles, he added.

He thanked the police and called for cooperation from the public.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said he would propose greater efforts in raising awareness as an additional measure, insisting that traffic laws were strictly enforced.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, in charge of traffic and accident problems, said he would work harder to ensure motorcyclists wore helmets.

Deaths and injuries from road accidents on Monday (Apr 16), Day 6 of the Songkran festival’s “Seven Dangerous Days” covering April 11-17, 2018, showed higher numbers than last year.

There were 425 accidents with 49 deaths and 464 people injured, compared with 402, 44 and 425 from last year respectively, according to the Road Safety Directing Centre.

Accumulated figures were still higher with 3,418 accidents, 378 deaths and 3,575 injuries.

Likewise, the main causes of accidents on Monday were drink driving (27.29%) and speeding (28.47), according to the centre. Meanwhile, abrupt cutting in was also another main cause (22.12%).

Besides heavy traffic as Songkran revellers travelled back to the capital following the holidays, commuters yesterday also had to face bad weather as a result of a tropical storm that affected many provinces.

Read original story here.

 

 
Jor12 | 19 April 2018 - 18:35:17

Don't follow your logic. Young and intelligent is in reference to Politicians. That's because the aging dinosaurs don't give a hoot about the road death toll or anything else.

malczx7r | 19 April 2018 - 11:19:56

"Young + Intelligent"?  Look at the songkran figures to see the ages of those most involved in an accident!

Jor12 | 18 April 2018 - 19:35:36

This so called PM made it his priority to rein in official corruption. It's become worse. Economic growth is stagnant. Like the road toll, everything is going backwards. Now he wants assistance from seasoned Politicians to teach him to become a better PM. Government is stacked in favour of the military post elections. Bring on the young and intelligent.

BenPendejo | 18 April 2018 - 10:39:28

More blather from the PM and others, clearly showing that they are still missing the point. They don't need more measures...your measures clearly have no effect. You need a new police force and severe financial consequences for reckless driving. That is going to be the ONLY thing that Thais will respond to...losing money or vehicles, as they clearly don't care about losing their life.

crispy | 18 April 2018 - 10:28:48

It all comes down to attitude ,even with strict laws here there are always those who try to run the gauntlet minimum is loss of licence for 3 months and a fine but even this does not deter them so how you will change an ingrained attitude I do not know. I appluade the government for trying but I do not think it will change in the near future .

Kurt | 18 April 2018 - 09:23:48

Prime- and Interior Ministers just calling/ordering stricter law enforcement. But why only about motorist helmets? After al it is up to the motorist personal choice. No harm to others.
How about bus drivers? To many driving hours, fatigue, under influence of drugs, costing/harming lives of passengers.  
Bus accidents speak for them selves, Ministers. That requires work, not just desk ordering.

