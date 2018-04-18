NATIONWIDE: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (Apr 17) vowed to succeed in curbing the carnage on the roads, saying more stringent measures would be introduced.

Wednesday 18 April 2018, 09:04AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and cabinet members vow to bring in more legislation and enforcement to try to lower the holiday death tolls. Photo: Post Today

He was speaking after the number of accidents during this year’s Songkran period surpassed figures recorded last year.

“We have to continue tackling the problem of road accidents that cause loss [of lives] and injuries. The main cause of accidents was legal violations as most deaths and injuries still involved motorcyclists not wearing helmets and drink driving. I have ordered stricter enforcement of the law,” he said.

Most accidents took place on secondary roads despite more than 2,000 checkpoints being set up with over 60,000 police officers checking more than 1 million vehicles, he added.

He thanked the police and called for cooperation from the public.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Anupong Paojinda said he would propose greater efforts in raising awareness as an additional measure, insisting that traffic laws were strictly enforced.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, in charge of traffic and accident problems, said he would work harder to ensure motorcyclists wore helmets.

Deaths and injuries from road accidents on Monday (Apr 16), Day 6 of the Songkran festival’s “Seven Dangerous Days” covering April 11-17, 2018, showed higher numbers than last year.

There were 425 accidents with 49 deaths and 464 people injured, compared with 402, 44 and 425 from last year respectively, according to the Road Safety Directing Centre.

Accumulated figures were still higher with 3,418 accidents, 378 deaths and 3,575 injuries.

Likewise, the main causes of accidents on Monday were drink driving (27.29%) and speeding (28.47), according to the centre. Meanwhile, abrupt cutting in was also another main cause (22.12%).

Besides heavy traffic as Songkran revellers travelled back to the capital following the holidays, commuters yesterday also had to face bad weather as a result of a tropical storm that affected many provinces.

