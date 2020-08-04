Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Prayut tries to quell grave public concern over ‘Boss’ case

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed the independent panel examining the 2012 hit-and-run case against Red Bull scion Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya to see whether it can be revived, despite it being officially closed after the prosecutors decided not to arraign him on a charge of reckless driving causing death.

accidentsdeath
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 August 2020, 09:12AM

Ex-graftbuster Vicha Mahakhun, second left, chairs a panel meeting to look into the Red Bull scion case at Government House yesterday (Aug 3). Photo: Chanat Katanyu.

“I’ve asked them to study if I can order a re-investigation into the case,” he said when asked about a suggestion that he should invoke his power to revive the case. “We’re in the stage of establishing facts about the justice process and determining who will take charge.”

Prompted by public doubts over the handling of the case by police and prosecutors, Gen Prayut last week set up a nine-member panel headed by former graftbuster Vicha Mahakhun to look into the facts and legal aspects of the case.

The premier also clarified yesterday (Aug 3) that he had ordered the body of new witness Jaruchart Maadthong to be seized for a new autopsy in order to end suspicions about the timing of his death, not because there were suspected irregularities.

Jaruchart was killed in a two-motorcycle crash on Huay Kaew Road in Chiang Mai municipality last Thursday, shortly after his name emerged as one of two new witnesses in the hit-and-run case.

Jaruchart and Air Marshal Jakkrit Thanomkulabutr had told investigators that Mr Vorayuth was not driving at high speed and they had seen the motorcycle of Pol Snr Sgt Maj Wichian Klanprasert cut in front of his Ferrari on Sept 3, 2012. Their statements convinced the prosecutors to drop the final and most serious charge.

“I need to ensure transparency. That’s all. As a supervisor of the police, I’ve asked them if they can [seize the body for a new autopsy]. They’ll have to talk to his family. We have to lessen the doubts with facts,” said Gen Prayut.

A team of doctors at Chiang Mai University’s faculty of medicine yesterday concluded that Jaruchart died of massive bleeding in his brain and in his stomach and there were no injuries to suggest that he had been shot.

Assoc Prof Kanda Mekjaidee, chief of forensic medicine, said the result of the second autopsy was consistent with the first and that the doctors were waiting for the result of a blood test to see if there were any illegal substances in his system.

Mr Vicha emerged from a three-hour meeting yesterday and said that four panels had been set up to review various aspects of the hit-and-run case, including how it was handled by police and prosecutors.

The panel studying the prosecutors’ performance is being headed by Borwornsak Uwanno, chairman of the law reform committee, and the one examining the police investigation is led by Khemchai Chutiwong, chair of the police reform committee.

Justice permanent secretary Wisit Wisitsora has been appointed to head another panel tasked with examining witnesses and individuals in the case who are not police and prosecutors.

It will also address reports from the now-dissolved National Legislative Assembly’s panel on police and justice administration, which worked on the case and would also include representatives from the Anti Money-Laundering Office.

The other committee is in charge of legal aspects and headed by Pakorn Nilprapun, secretary-general of the Council of State.

“We’ll ask the prosecutors to submit their reports,” said Mr Vicha, referring to the findings of the seven-member panel of prosecutors set up to investigate the dismissal of the reckless driving charge against Mr Vorayuth. “Every document will be sent to us.”

According to Office of the Attorney General deputy spokesman Prayuth Phetkhun, the panel will hold a press conference at 10am today at the government office complex on Chaeng Watthana Road, to reveal the results of the investigation so far.

Mr Vicha, however, added that it was too soon to say if the committee would recommend that police challenge the prosecutors’ decision to drop the reckless driving charge and reopen the investigation. “We’ll recommend action only if it can be taken,” he said.

He said it also depended on whether the Wisit panel recommended that Mr Vorayuth be summonsed for questioning.

Meanwhile, the police inquiry committee will invite assistant police chief, Pol Lt Gen Permpoon Chidchob, who did not oppose the prosecutors’ decision, for questioning, said Pol Lt Gen Charuwat Waisaya, vice chairman of the police’s 10-member panel reviewing its own decision.

He insisted the committee was not a “paper tiger” and would take action if any officers were found to be in the wrong.

Social activist Srisuwan Janya yesterday filed a petition with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) accusing the police and the prosecutors of negligence over their handling of the case.

Phuket community
Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

The ferry shown in the photo has hardly any reserve buoyancy. Tons of over coming water on deck made...(Read More)

Investigation into capsized ferry as 1 confirmed dead, 4 still missing

Seeing the little free board of that ferry, the vessel is absolutely not seaworthy when waves are 2-...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Dek, the skipper was among the 9 persons plucked out of the sea by police marine boats R6 and R10. ...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

Love this sentence {The important thing is to fight with many influential people,” Adm Luechai not...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

A good and fair comment straight from the hip. I cannot believe all the unnecessary red tape that th...(Read More)

Retiring Navy chief praises Phuket division for fight against ‘influential people’

how about the jet ski owners who operate an illegal business? maybe too close to home to do anything...(Read More)

Three injured as Rawai beachfront footpath collapses

Looks like very little social distancing...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Two years ago I complained to the Immigration hotline about Patong simply refusing to issue such a ...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

@DeKas...read again..."They managed to safely plucked from the stormy sea nine people - seven f...(Read More)

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui, 7 missing

Kurt,the skipper is dead. How you want to hold him accountable in court ?...(Read More)

 

