BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut to take part in Asean-China summit

Prayut to take part in Asean-China summit

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will attend an Asean-China summit today (Nov 22) via teleconference to mark the 30th anniversary of their bilateral relations, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said yesterday.

politicsChinese
By Bangkok Post

Monday 22 November 2021, 09:26AM

Prayut will be speaking about ways to build a secure, prosperous and sustainably inclusive future through a people-centric approach that ‘leaves no one behind’. Photo: Bangkok Post

Prayut will be speaking about ways to build a secure, prosperous and sustainably inclusive future through a people-centric approach that ‘leaves no one behind’. Photo: Bangkok Post

He said Prayut will take part in the summit from Government House. The session is being co-chaired by Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and Chinese President Xi Jinping, reports the Bangkok Post.

The summit will be crucial for setting the tone for future relations of Asean-China in many aspects, the spokesman said. It will also involve the leaders’ discussions of regional and international issues affecting the region.

Asean has granted China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership status. The bloc has overtaken the European Union as China’s biggest trade partner, with Asean-China trade amounting to US$732 billion (B24 trillion).

China’s top five trade partners are Asean, the EU, the United States, Japan and South Korea.

MGID

Mr Thanakorn said Prayut will be speaking about ways to build a secure, prosperous and sustainably inclusive future through a people-centric approach that “leaves no one behind”.

Thailand will reassert its role in working to overcome global challenges and push for international cooperation on sustainable development, according to the spokesman.

Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi reportedly said on Saturday that China supports Asean’s community-building efforts and supports the grouping’s centrality in regional architecture and in playing a bigger role in the Asia-Pacific region.

Xi and leaders of Asean countries will, during the summit, review the achievements and experience of China-Asean relations over the past 30 years to draw up a blueprint for future development and chart the course for bilateral relations in the future, Wang said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Face mask fine no more than B1,000 first time, B20k for repeat offenders
TCEB pushes Phuket domestic MICE boost
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road, Phuket school cases are from families? || November 22
Chinese tennis star Peng reappears on IOC call
Thai pledges undermining climate push
Phuket OrBorTor elections this Sunday bring alcohol ban
Turkish Airlines resumes direct flights to Phuket
Poland says border crisis ‘greatest’ bid to destabilise Europe since Cold War
Phuket marks 83 new COVID cases, no new deaths
Govt continues pursuing civil partnership bill for same-sex marriage
Thousands rally against COVID curbs in Austria, Australia, Netherlands
Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say
Phuket Opinion: It’s a no-brainer
Phuket marks 64 new COVID cases, no new deaths
National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

 

Phuket community
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Test & Go breathes life into Bangla Road, Phuket school cases are from families? || November 22

Interesting comments on Thai social media about the BiB in Patong and Karon hassling foreign tourist...(Read More)

Jennifer Fredin – a Phuket Star is Born

Fascinating...(Read More)

Victim’s parents join plaintiff team in ‘Joe Ferrari’ case

John, for someone who is always criticising other people's English, you may want spell check you...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

...To many drive faster than they can think and handle with their limited driving skills. And no Off...(Read More)

National ombudsman orders road safety improvement over Kata Hill

@JohnC: ..'Why is that' ? For knowing that it needs knowledge of the cripple (non) driving...(Read More)

Phuket school infections from family members, not clusters, assures PPHO Deputy

New infections among teachers/staff and school children ARE school clusters, regardless the 'sta...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

thomas, i agree with your quote of the contents. i have a copy of the contents and its hard to find ...(Read More)

Joint sitting dumps charter amendment bill

Speaking of dumps, I have the Mother of them all in a wetland burning 200 meters upwind with package...(Read More)

New entry rules for domestic arrivals to Phuket released in English

It would have been better if everyone has to show a negative PCR test....(Read More)

Diver ‘not killed’ on Koh Tao, police say

Cue the Samui Gaggle and CSI LA to spread their conspiracy theories while a real serial murderer...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
EPL predictions
UWC Thailand
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura
Exotic Fishing Thailand
PaintFX
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Art-Tec Design
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 