tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut to hold talks with US Defence Secretary

Prayut to hold talks with US Defence Secretary

BANGKOK: Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will hold talks with US Defence Secretary Lloyd James Austin during his visit to Washington DC for the US-Asean Special Summit tomorrow and Friday (May 12-13), a source said.

politicsmilitaryCoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 11 May 2022, 07:26AM

Members of Khana Ratsadon for the Repeal of (Section 112) gather in front of the US embassy yesterday (May 10) to submit a letter to US President Joe Biden and Asean leaders asking them to pressure Thailand into freeing 11 political prisoners and abolishing the lese majeste law. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

Members of Khana Ratsadon for the Repeal of (Section 112) gather in front of the US embassy yesterday (May 10) to submit a letter to US President Joe Biden and Asean leaders asking them to pressure Thailand into freeing 11 political prisoners and abolishing the lese majeste law. Photo: Wichan Charoenkiatpakul

The meeting has fuelled rumours that further talks will take place about the Royal Thai Air Force’s (RTAF) bid to procure F-35 fighter jets, reports the Bangkok Post.

The RTAF needs the backing of both the US administration and Congress to procure four new F-35 fighter jets under a B13.8 billion procurement plan approved by the cabinet on Jan 11.

Prayut said he will leave for Washington DC today to attend the US-Asean Special Summit where US and Asean leaders are expected to announce their vision on how they will continue cooperating in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period.

The US and Asean will continue working to manage the COVID-19 Asean Response Fund to support preparations to deal with any new public health emergencies through research cooperation and investments in the pharmaceutical and vaccination production industries, deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul said.

Ahead of the summit, Thai and US officials engaged in discussions at the US-Thailand Strategic and Defense Dialogue in Washington DC on Monday and Tuesday (May 9-10), according to a US embassy press release.

Held for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the meeting was not only attended by high-level officials from the US and Thailand, but also by officials from other Asean countries.

During Prayut’s visit to the United States, he will also meet US businesspeople and update them on Thailand’s plan to revive its economy after fully reopening its borders, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said.

Meanwhile, army chief Gen Narongpan Jitkaewtae has dismissed speculation that a coup could be on the horizon to defuse potential political chaos which might erupt as a result of major events including the censure debate and Prayut’s tenure fiasco.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Walk-in Pfizer jabs for kids offered at Phuket International Airport
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Doctors: Phuket boy blinded by infection not vaccine; COVID alert downgraded || May 10
Woman believed killed by attack from brother’s dog
Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign
Philippine dictator’s son wins landslide presidential victory
Putin says Russia defending ‘Motherland’ as Ukraine war rages
Child safety restraint rule a work in progress
Phuket marks 35 new COVID cases, one death
Small power outage to affect Bang Tao
COVID alert downgraded
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cult temple leader arrested after bodies found, Maya Bay to close later this year || May 9
Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum
Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer
Nightspots eye June relaunch
Pfizer jabs offered at Cherng Talay

 

Phuket community
PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

...Doesn't get anything done for the sake, beter future of the Thai population. To busy to keep ...(Read More)

PM affirms neutral Russia-Ukraine war stance

@Dek, why 'he' should not go there? The answer is in your question. Because 'he' not...(Read More)

Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign

90k tourists and 700 million in revenue- TAT's magic calculator must have new batteries. Pie in ...(Read More)

Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

Further more, tourists returning to Australia are required to have in International Covid Vaccine Ce...(Read More)

Woman believed killed by attack from brother’s dog

Aorta? Maybe they meant Carotid artery....(Read More)

Child safety restraint rule a work in progress

Will there be an exemption for kids riding in the beds of pick-up trucks ? What about the 13 ...(Read More)

Phiphat launches new Andaman tourism campaign

With his vast knowledge of the tourism industry, this should do wonders. BTW, how many years did he ...(Read More)

Phuket needs continued government support to go forward, PCC Chief urges

After months of cancer treatment in Australia, the doctors have cleared me to come back to Phuket. I...(Read More)

Phuket boy, 12, blinded by bacterial infection, not Pfizer

Over 340 million Pfizer doses have been administered in the US alone. Why would one boys' tragic...(Read More)

Bodies found at cult temple in Chaiyaphum

We may differentiate thinking between religions and cults. Religions should be respected. The histor...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket

 