Prayut signs support for Phuket Expo 2028

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has submitted a formal letter of support for Phuket to host the World Specialised Expo in 2028.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 15 June 2022, 03:49PM

The undated letter, shared by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) earlier today (June 15), was submitted to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) in English, French and Thai.

“As one of the most visited countries in the world, Thailand has been honoured to warmly welcome many international friends to share our cultural heritage and enjoy the unique Thai ways of life in every different region of our country. From the temperate forest hill ranges in our northern region, to the sweeping plains in the Esarn northeast, our vibrant capital of Bangkok along the Chao Phraya River, and our pristine tropical islands in the south, Thailand has cherished seeing many international travelers in our country who have correspondingly kindled a unique spirit of friendship with the Thai people,” the Prime Minister wrote.

“With this long history of connectivity with peoples of many cultures, Thailand has very much appreciated the spirit of global citizenship and, therefore, the importance of reinvigorating globalization for the benefit of all countries. In this regard, Thailand relishes the opportunity to accelerate international cooperation on the many global issues that require an enlivened spirit of global citizenship, whether it be for sustainable growth, climate change, the promotion of peace, or access to sustainable development,” he continued.

“It is with this essence that I am pleased to affirm my support for the candidature of the island of Phuket to be the host for a Specialised Expo in 2028, with the theme of ‘Future of Life: Living in Harmony, Sharing Prosperity’. I believe that with Thailand’s experiences in sustainable development, world-class tourism, and hosting many international meetings, Phuket Expo 2028 will be a successful event that contributes to our shared commitment to the SDGs and indeed, a renewed spirit of internationalism through productive and innovative cooperation between our government, business, and civil society sectors,” PM Prayut wrote.

“Thailand stands ready to welcome the world to Phuket Island for Phuket Expo 2028, and is looking forward to this excellent opportunity to promote a refreshed appreciation of global connectivity and solidarity that will contribute to our shared aspirations for development, progress, and prosperity for all,” he concluded.

A notice posted with the letter marked that the expo is hoped to be held from March 20 - June 17, 2028.

The three-month event is expected to attract 4.9 million visitors to the fair, generating cash flow spending of B49 billion, altogether adding B39bn to the national GDP. Income from tax collection generated from Phuket hosting the event is estimated at B9.5bn

Hosting the event is expected to create some 113,000 jobs, with the event itself enjoying 9x ROI (return in investment).

The event is to be held on 141 rai of state land near Tha Chatchai in Mai Khao, at the northern tip of the island.

The project plan is to build a “world-class health tourism city”, with a 5,000-seat conference centre and research facility at the site, said the notice.

The infrastructure benefits Phuket will enjoy from hosting the expo is positioning itself as a medical, health and wellness tourism destination, as well as development of the public healthcare system, the formation of a “medical community”, a senior care centre and a modern patient care centre all based at the new development.

“Prosperity distribution and reduction of inequality in urban development” and “Development of a standardized waste disposal system in the Phuket area” were also touted as further benefits.

Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew has already repeatedly explained that the bid to host the expo is part of a plan to help broaden Phuket’s economic base and reduce the island’s overdependence on destination tourism.

Further, the Cabinet in January approved a budget of B4.18bn for Phuket to host the expo.

Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet has announced that a delegation from the BIE is currently expected to arrive in Phuket for a four-day inspection tour, from July 25-28.