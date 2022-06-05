Prayut set to visit Phuket

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is scheduled to visit Phuket tomorrow (June 6) as part of plans to monitor the implementation of education and tourism policies on the island.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 5 June 2022, 11:30AM

Photo: NNT

Prayut is set to visit Phuttamongkolnimit School on Yaowarat Road, Talat Yai Subdistrict around 1:30pm to assess development work at the school.

Putthamongkolnimit School is a Buddhist school open to students from Kindergarten to Grade 3 that provides education for underprivileged students who lack funds by not charging any tuition fees with a specific focus on enhancing students’ knowledge, morality, ethics, sense of responsibility and discipline.

While at the school, Prayut will also preside over the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the development of sustainable education in partnership with educational agencies, businesses in the private sector and local leaders.

The Prime Minister will then head to The Beyond Hotel in Kata to preside over the opening ceremony of the Thailand Tourism Congress 2022. At around 2:45pm he will deliver a keynote speech entitled “Strategies to upgrade Thai tourism to sustainable quality tourism”.

The Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 aims to serve as a platform for exchanging ideas and knowledge in the development of tourism and how to establish Thailand as a global leading tourist destination.

With representatives from public and private sectors, it will create a networking opportunity to explore ways to create competitive advantages while continually building the sustainability of the Thai tourism industry. It will also have a sharp focus on how the tourism industry can respond and adapt to global events that affect it, such as the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The Congress will also explore and promote Thailand’s role as an international Medical Hub and Medical Tourism Destination following the government recently reopening the coutry fully to tourists following COVID-19-induced closures and restrictions of the past two years.

Prayut is scheduled to fly back to Bangkok later tomorrow evening.