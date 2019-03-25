THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Prayut set to retain grip on top job

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is highly likely to reclaim premiership after the number of House seats won by the Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) in Sunday’s election defied all expectations even though the Pheu Thai Party, its major rival, won the most seats.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 25 March 2019, 09:30AM

Gen Prayut’s PPRP look set to receive the highest number of votes after the general election on Sunday (Mar 25). Photo: Bangkok Post

Gen Prayut’s PPRP look set to receive the highest number of votes after the general election on Sunday (Mar 25). Photo: Bangkok Post

Of the 93% of unofficial poll results announced by the Election Commission (EC), Pheu Thai won the most seats in the constituency system with 125 while the PPRP came in second on 97, followed by the Bhumjaithai Party (39), the Democrat Party (29) and the Future Forward Party (26) as of press time.

However, according to the unofficial results, the PPRP led with 7.1 million votes, followed by Pheu Thai (6.9 million), Future Forward (4.4 million), Bhumjaithai (2.6 million) and the Democrat Party (2.1 million).

As a result, the PPRP is likely to win a higher number of party-list seats than Pheu Thai, based on the mixed-member proportional representation method used.

As such, the two parties would be more or less level with each other in terms of both constituency and party-list MPs.

A Pheu Thai source said key figures were surprised at the number of votes won by the PPRP. As a result, Pheu Thai had not yet contacted other parties to form a government as it wanted to wait for the full unofficial outcome first.

If parties which belong to the pro-democracy camp such as Pheu Thai, the Future Forward Party, and the Puea Chat Party, cannot muster at least 251 House seats, or more than half of the total of 500 seats, it will be difficult for Pheu Thai to form a government and the PPRP must be allowed to form a government instead because it has more bargaining power than other parties, the source said.

Political observers noted that the Democrat Party disappointed hugely after it won only 29 constituency seats as of press time and lost all its seats in Bangkok to the PPRP and FFP.

As a result, Democrat leader Abhisit announced his resignation at 9.50pm, honouring his promise to quit if the party won fewer than 100 seats.

I thank the people who voted for the Democrat Party. The vote count is not yet finished, but it is clear that the results do not meet the target I set ... I have to show responsibility and resign as party leader as of now. From now the decisions [whether to join a new government] will rest with party executives,” he said.

Mr Abhisit recently announced he personally would not support Gen Prayut regaining powerhowever, he also ruled out cooperating with the Pheu Thai Party.

Now the Democrat Party will have to come up with a resolution on who the party should support as prime minister, and it is likely it will eventually work with the PPRP.

Splash Beach Club

Pheu Thai Party’s chief strategist Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan on Sunday stood firm that the party which won the most House seats, if not a majority, should get the first chance to form a coalition government.

She insisted the party would not work with political parties rooting for Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and repeated her call for the 250 appointed senators, to be appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order, to respect the mandate of the voters.

She was apparently referring to the selection of the prime minister in which the Senate will join the Lower House in choosing the premier.

The election is not a struggle for power. But in forming a government, the first thing is to respect the will of the people. There must be a principle in gathering support from coalition partners rather than ignoring the wishes of the people. Pheu Thai will not do anything that goes against the people’s mandate. We will not resort to foul play,” Khunying Sudarat said.

Khunying Sudarat, who is a party prime ministerial candidate, also assured party supporters that they would not be disappointed and their votes would not be wasted.

Political parties must be honest and respect the wishes of the voters,” Khunying Sudarat said.

Pheu Thai secretary-general Phumtham Vechayachai said the election was not a normal one as state resources and mechanisms were mobilised to the advantage of a certain party.

Several of Pheu Thai’s provincial branch offices were “visited and checked by state officials”, she said.

Meanwhile, Chaikasem Nitisiri, another Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate, addressed the possibility of cooperating with the Democrat Party: “We can talk if the Democrat Party reassured us it would not work with the party that supports the regime returning to power”.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Democrats fall in Phuket
Phuket goes to the polls for national election
Representatives of foreign countries, international organisations observe national election
Voters throng polling stations to cast ballots
Phuket Opinion: A vote for everything, or a vote for nothing?
Phuket makes final preparations for national election
Police warn of election alcohol ban
High Phuket voter turnout expected for national election
Rookie parties to redefine poll strategies
Fear of SME impact from minimum wage hike
Boeing crashes cast spotlight on US aviation regulator
Early vote met with euphoria
Police warn of election alcohol bans
Almost 50k people register in Phuket for early voting
California suspends death penalty

 

Phuket community
Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

No motorcycle license from your own country will void your travel insurance and you are not insurabl...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

Hi many rental shops will check that the customer has a driving license but this is not enough. Many...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

I don't think it should be restricted just to foreigners but should include locals. There are ma...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

Does anyone have the link to join the LINE group please? I am a local resident and I would like to c...(Read More)

Patong Police to create LINE group with rental shops to monitor tourist bike riders

A good job there isn't a LINE Group to report Thai riders- the cops would never be able to deal ...(Read More)

Phuket gun-toting driver apprehended

A BB-gun or a fire arm, that doesn't matter while threatening other road users. This guy is ment...(Read More)

SilkAir boosts Phuket-Singapore flights

"SilkAir currently has six 737 MAX 8s. As of the morning of 12 March 2019, all six aircraft hav...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

I'm sure most readers see right through this one-day-cleanup nonsense. The island is covered in ...(Read More)

Phuket gun-toting driver apprehended

He just bought the BB gun when he realized he was on camera!555...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

You are going to have to read the article more closely. "Thai airlines do not operate MAX 8 jet...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sunday Brunch Club
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket

 