Prayut refuses to lay vaccine blame

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha refused to lay the blame for recent vaccination cancellations for individuals or state agencies when speaking to reporters at parliament yesterday (June 14), saying reports had been muddled by too many sources.

CoronavirusCOVID-19Vaccine
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 15 June 2021, 09:30AM

Vaccines for people insured under the Social Security Act resume at the Thai-Japanese stadium in Din Daeng district, Bangkok, yesterday (June 14). The Social Security Office acted swiftly after an order from Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon. Photo: Arnun Chonmahatrakool.

“I’m not blaming anyone. Others may not have the same understanding of the issue because information is being passed through too many channels,” Gen Prayut said while replying to questions about the stop-start nature of the national vaccination programme in some parts of the country over the past few days.

The prime minister said he has instructed the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to reiterate his desire to balance current stocks according to demand and urgency.

He also said he wanted to see appointment numbers aligned more closely with the concept of demand so fewer people would have their appointments cancelled or be turned away.

“We may have the capacity to administer 100,000 doses in a single day. But where are the vaccines for appointments on other days?” he said.

Gen Prayut said he did not expect any more significant hiccups.

“If any such problems still exist, [we will] do some fine-tuning,” he added.

The premier reiterated that supplies are received in batches throughout the month, and the amounts are not uniform.

“From now on, the appointments will be organised based on the vaccines that arrive in each batch,” he said.

His remarks were made after many hospitals in Bangkok, both privately run and state-owned, announced they had suspended appointments this week because they ran out of supplies.

One city resident, who declined to be named, said she and her husband arrived at a hospital in Lat Phrao district yesterday afternoon only to be told the schedule had been deferred.

Another woman in her early 60s said that when she visited the same hospital on Sunday for a routine medical check-up the staff there had reassured her vaccinations were going ahead as planned, only to find out less than 24 hours later that her appointment had been cancelled.

“We arrived at the hospital [yesterday afternoon] only to find crowds of people outside who had also had their appointments cancelled on the day. Some of them were from morning appointments.

“The hospital had told them the vaccine was due to arrive within an hour or two, but that turned out not to be the case. So, after hours of waiting, we went home disappointed,” she said.

Gen Prayut, meanwhile, said those who booked from the provinces via the Mor Prom application will be given priority because they made the appointments well in advance and may have made travel plans.

Certain amounts of vaccines being administered at more than 100 vaccination points in Bangkok are outside of the quota allocated to City Hall, the prime minister said.

Yesterday, the CCSA held a joint conference with Bangkok governor Aswin Kwanmuang and Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, head of the Department of Disease Control (DDC) to explain how the rollout is being managed.

Both reiterated the aim was to procure enough vaccines for at least 70% of the population to have received both doses necessary for immunity by the end of the year.

Dr Opas said that as of June 13, 6.1 million shots had been administered, adding that 17% of the capital’s residents have now had their first doses, and they included many key education personnel, public transport workers and subscribers of the social security fund.

He said City Hall is continuing to receive regular supplies of vaccine from the Public Health Ministry.

Foot | 15 June 2021 - 12:51:58 

The U.S. announced that 25 million COVID vaccine doses are coming to Asia by the end of June. 
How many are coming to Thailand?
Since Thailand will not fairly distribute this windfall of free vaccine, what steps will the Embassy follow to insure vaccinations of U.S. citizens in Thailand?

It is time the Embassy actually got involved in caring for its citizens.

CaptainJack69 | 15 June 2021 - 12:32:33 

As PRIME minister the blame for everything ultimately lies with him. If he can't accept that maybe he should step down. Woops!

Foot | 15 June 2021 - 12:17:40 

If he is the COVID CZAR, and the situation is all mis-handled, isn't HE the one who is responsible?  Oops, sorry ... I forgot that no Thai's ever accept or are responsible for anything.

Fascinated | 15 June 2021 - 10:36:03 

If he's 'in charge' no information should be coming from other channels. He's clearly out of his depth. Maybe giving the corntract to the company that got it was made for the wrong (or in their cases -right) decisions, Thanaporn was clearly right.

lelecuneo | 15 June 2021 - 10:24:24 

never prayut or his incompetent minister fault.... lol....it cannot be their fault really...never the moekey fault

AuPaddy | 15 June 2021 - 09:50:07 

Is Bangkok the only Province receiving vaccines?  Never any news addressing the situation in the provinces.  Phuket is opening its doors to international travellers and still no sight of Astra Zenica.  Disgraceful.

 

ematt the driver stated the road was slippery- its clear he wasn't driving to the conditions.

Some airlines are recommending vexxinated people not fly due to the high risk of deep vein thrombosis.

Drugs mules seem to be quite underpaid. And mister Bang? We never will hear about him and the distributor.

The U.S. announced that 25 million COVID vaccine doses are coming to Asia by the end of June. How many are coming to Thailand?

Quote "We will take this information [and questions] and meet with the prime minister again,"

As PRIME minister the blame for everything ultimately lies with him. If he can't accept that maybe he should step down.

If he is the COVID CZAR, and the situation is all mis-handled, isn't HE the one who is responsible?

@treasurefish, who actually are handling presently abroad the CEO processing?

Complete present term, next term and next next term if he has time of living. No one will or be able to stop him.

The silent witnesses, the photos, of the crashes always show 'SPEED'. Drivers drove faster than conditions allowed.

 

