Prayut puts brakes on walk-in jabs

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has put the brakes on walk-in services for COVID-19 vaccinations to prevent people flocking to the inoculation sites and becoming upset if they fail to secure a jab, a government source said.

By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 May 2021, 08:41AM

A nurse administers a COVID-19 vaccine shot to a woman at The Mall Bangkapi shopping centre in Bangkok last Friday (May 14). Photo: Somchai Poomlard.

During a cabinet meeting held via videoconference, Gen Prayut said he disagreed with vaccination walk-ins because people would turn up in droves causing chaos at the selected locations, particularly in Bangkok which has a large population, the source said.

The prime minister wanted a new vaccination format such as on-site registration, the source quoted the PM as saying.

Currently, the Mor Prom app serves as the main channel for people to book their appointments, and concerned agencies have been instructed to work on preventing any technical glitches that may leave the app unable to work properly, the source said.

“The prime minister wants everyone involved to stop talking about vaccination walk-ins until clear measures are finalised. People will be upset and complain if they walk in but cannot get shots,” the source quoted the prime minister as saying.

“If there are enough shots available, authorities will manage them. Vaccination walk-ins are a sensitive issue and must be handled carefully,’” the source quoted the prime minister as saying.

Gen Prayut also warned agencies not to give confusing information about vaccination walk-ins, stressing that the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration is the only agency that should provide the public with the information, the source said.