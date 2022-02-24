BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Prayut promises to help newly-crowned world snooker champion Mink

SNOOKER: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (Feb 23) vowed to support newly-crowned world snooker champion Nutcharut “Mink” Wongharuthai.

Snooker
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 24 February 2022, 01:15PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha talks to world snooker champion Nutcharut Wongharuthai at Government House yesterday (Feb 23). Photo: Government House

Prayut praised the 22-year-old cueist for winning the World Women’s Snooker Championship in Sheffield last week.

During a meeting at Government House, the prime minister thanked the player for giving Thais happiness, reports the Bangkok Post.

“You created a good story for Thais during this difficult time,” the prime minister said.

Promising that the government would support her, he told the cueist to stay focused in training and studying.

Prayut said the government supports cue sports as well as other disciplines.

Nutcharut earlier called on the government to drop cue sports from the list of gambling activities.

Prayut directed the officials to look into the matter.

In the final of the World Women’s Snooker Championship, Nutcharut claimed a dramatic 6-5 victory against Belgium’s Wendy Jans.

The title showdown at the Ding Junhui Snooker Academy was decided on the final black with the Thai taking the last frame 65-53.

With the triumph, Nutcharut became the first Thai to win the World Women’s Snooker Championship.

It was her second victory in less than a month after winning the British Women’s Open.

The Belgian led 5-3 when the Thai staged a fightback to send the match into the deciding frame.

Jans trailed by 40 points in the final frame.

She clawed back the deficit and had the chance to win the title on the final black but missed it to the yellow pocket, leaving Nutcharut an easy pot into the middle.

