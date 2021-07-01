The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut praises homegrown vaccine developments

Prayut praises homegrown vaccine developments

THAILAND: With the development of four vaccine candidates in progress, the Prime Minister has praised the Thai scientists behind these projects which will play a crucial role in Thailand’s epidemic response, as well as reducing the country’s reliance on vaccine imports.

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthVaccine
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 1 July 2021, 09:24AM

The NDV-HXP-S vaccine, developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization. Photo: GPO/NNT

The NDV-HXP-S vaccine, developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization. Photo: GPO/NNT

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhanadirek, said yesterday (June 30) the Prime Minister has emphasised that domestic vaccine development and technology transfer are the foundation of Thailand’s move towards self-reliance in vaccines, which will help the country save on vaccine imports, and present opportunities for vaccine exports in the future.

There are currently four COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed in Thailand, using different platforms and each at a different stage of research and trials.

The first Thai-made COVID-19 vaccine candidate to enter human trials is the NDV-HXP-S vaccine, developed by the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and the Faculty of Tropical Medicine at Mahidol University. Developed in cooperation with PATH Center for Vaccine Innovation and Access; this vaccine is the vaccine also being trialed in Vietnam and Brazil.

If successful, the vaccine candidate can easily be produced at the GPO’s existing facilities using chicken eggs, similar to the current flu vaccines.

The second vaccine candidate, which entered Phase 1 clinical trials on June 14, is an mRNA vaccine from Chulalongkorn University’s Center of Excellence in Vaccine Research and Development (Chula VRC). This vaccine candidate is developed on the mRNA platform, similar to Pfizer and Moderna, however with the advantage of being capable of up to 3 months storage at 2-8 degrees C, or up to 2 weeks at 25C.

Property in Phuket

Earlier trials with rats and monkeys show this vaccine candidate can help elicit a high antibody response, while the mRNA platform allows for a quick deployment and manufacturing of an updated vaccine to address newer variants.

The third vaccine candidate is a DNA vaccine developed by BioNet-Asia. The company is filing for human trials approval from the Food and Drugs Administration (FDA), following its trial in rats. The company is expected to conduct Phases 2 and 3 trials this year, with another Phase 1 trial in Australia conducted simultaneously.

Another vaccine candidate is the plant-based protein subunit vaccine by Baiya Phytopharm, a startup from Chulalongkorn University, which has successfully developed a vaccine prototype using tobacco leaves to create the antigen protein needed. Clinical trials of this vaccine candidate are expected to start in August-September.

Meanwhile, AstraZeneca has promised to complete the 6 million doses delivery being made by Siam Bioscience to the Thai government, while the 1.05 million doses AstraZeneca jabs donated by the Japanese government arrived yesterday.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Xi_Virus | 01 July 2021 - 10:55:42 

If it's worked on rats then it would certainly work on Anutin and Xhan-o-xha

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Andrew Wood to run for Skål Asia President
First Phuket Sandbox tourists arrive
Prayut arrives in Phuket
No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief
Phuket officers ordered to police the bridges for COVID travellers
Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at CCP centenary celebrations
Regulatory chaos spoils Phuket’s reopening
Expert wants Sinovac jab drive to cover children
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Ex-cop pleas not guilty over Bangla Rd shooting |:| June 30
Phuket airport ‘capacity not a problem’ says AoT Chief
COVID alert for high-risk contacts on Bangkok-Phuket flight
DSI chief investigates Phuket forest encroachment
Drunken police officer denies Bangla shooting charges
Hospitals set price for Moderna
Phuket records five new COVID infections, seventh death confirmed 72-year-old man

 

Phuket community
Xi hails ‘irreversible’ rise of China at CCP centenary celebrations

The fact is, no matter how this virus came to be in the Wuhan population, China lied and covered it ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

@r u sure, I have many years a retirement visa. In May I got at Immigration office a certificate of...(Read More)

Phuket vaccination push riddled with confusion and claims

Kurt, It's too late registration on PMW.com is closed to non work permit foreigners. The line @...(Read More)

Prayut arrives in Phuket

It was Prayut's insistence of relaxing rules for Songkran that led to the epidemic we are in no...(Read More)

Regulatory chaos spoils Phuket’s reopening

Loyalty Lobby is reporting a rule change 2 days ago- the tests must be prepaid but as there is no wa...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

Infections are up rising in tandem with vaccinations of a poor vaccine as people abandon masks and S...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

I am not eligible as I'm registered at a hotel not the home I've resided in since 2012. So...(Read More)

No Delta variant in Phuket, says island health chief

Don’t worry, both Delta and Delta+ coming soon. ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 14 COVID infections in past week, vaccinations hit 80%

@Kurt What kind of visa do you have? A legit one I presume? As far as I know people with valid visa...(Read More)

First Phuket Sandbox tourists arrive

And how many were Thais on these planes, and how many have booked travel out of phuket with the same...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Thanyapura

 