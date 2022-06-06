Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills

Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Phuket today (June 6) visited Phuttamongkolnimit School in Phuket Town to oversee the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide children with essential skills for their “sustainable development”.

Educationtourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 June 2022, 05:24PM

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

Image: PR Phuket

« »

The MoU signed was developed under Phuket’s participatory education management, or “Partnership School Project”, explained a report of the Prime Minister’s meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The MoU was developed with the goal of developing Phuket children with English-language skills, digital technology skills and entrepreneurial skills ‒ and develop them into “Tong Ho people”, which in the Phuket dialect means being a good person in every way.

Phuttamongkolnimit School is a charity school licensed to operate under the Office of the Private Education Commission (Opec). The school provides education to students for free.

The school operates as an extension of Wat Mongkol Nimit on Yaowarat Rd. Phra Aram Luang, Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit, is the school licensee.

The MoU was signed today by representatives from Phuttamongkolnimit School, Phuket Vocational College, Central Group, Paradise Group and Andara Resort Residences.

The MoU stipulates that that signatories are together to manage and prepare students from kindergarten to vocational level by providing teaching in English in line with the economic development direction of Phuket, which relies mainly on the tourism business sector, the PR Phuket report noted.




Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 06 June 2022 - 19:28:33 

Shirley this is a job for the Education Minister, not a publicity stunt by the PM. I would have thought there were more pressing economic issues for him to address as PM on the island. Can't beat a Photo Op though

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Search continues for man who fell from Banana Beach rocks, Prayut in Phuket || June 6
Police move for arrests over Russian woman’s death
Darasamut Underpass to close for 10 days
Power outage to affect south of Nai Yang Beach
Volatile Forex Markets Offer Opportunities for Investors
Novotel Phuket Kata Avista partners with PSU
Bangkok celebrates first Pride parade in 16 years
Man falls from rocks at Banana Beach, believed drowned
Iran spy puts cops on alert
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun
Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach
Sheeran to headline Queen’s four-day jubilee party
Prayut set to visit Phuket
Suspected monkeypox cases all test negative

 

Phuket community
Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills

Shirley this is a job for the Education Minister, not a publicity stunt by the PM. I would have thou...(Read More)

Man electrocuted as thefts from closed Patong hotels rise

@ JohnC... you asked "How do you steal elevators??" [Answer, with great effort] "...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

If the dolphin was transported in a canvas hangmat, hanging in spring frame work, protected against ...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

Prove that Thai Navy is not patrolling the Thai territorial waters good enough. Perhaps they thought...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Bungling expectations

It's the same reason why so many here resisted mask wearing in the first place. Back when people...(Read More)

Iran spy puts cops on alert

When hunting a spy its normally not best practice to announce it!...(Read More)

Iran spy puts cops on alert

I can keep a secret. Will not tell any further. Spies? What to spy in Thailand? Looks more like secr...(Read More)

59 Rohingya dumped on island off Satun

[They could be victims of human traffickers] LOL.. Gee, do you think? When you track down which corr...(Read More)

Prayut set to visit Phuket

It's good they don't have lese majeste laws protecting politicians from the general public s...(Read More)

Dolphin rescued at Khuk Khak Beach

Did it get taken from Khuk Khak to Cape Panwa in the back of a pickup? Surprised the poor thing surv...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
QSI International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 