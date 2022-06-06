Prayut oversees Phuket school MoU to boost English skills

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Phuket today (June 6) visited Phuttamongkolnimit School in Phuket Town to oversee the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to provide children with essential skills for their “sustainable development”.

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 June 2022, 05:24PM

The MoU signed was developed under Phuket’s participatory education management, or “Partnership School Project”, explained a report of the Prime Minister’s meeting by the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

The MoU was developed with the goal of developing Phuket children with English-language skills, digital technology skills and entrepreneurial skills ‒ and develop them into “Tong Ho people”, which in the Phuket dialect means being a good person in every way.

Phuttamongkolnimit School is a charity school licensed to operate under the Office of the Private Education Commission (Opec). The school provides education to students for free.

The school operates as an extension of Wat Mongkol Nimit on Yaowarat Rd. Phra Aram Luang, Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit, is the school licensee.

The MoU was signed today by representatives from Phuttamongkolnimit School, Phuket Vocational College, Central Group, Paradise Group and Andara Resort Residences.

The MoU stipulates that that signatories are together to manage and prepare students from kindergarten to vocational level by providing teaching in English in line with the economic development direction of Phuket, which relies mainly on the tourism business sector, the PR Phuket report noted.







