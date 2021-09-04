The Phuket News
Prayut, ministers survive no-confidence vote

Prayut, ministers survive no-confidence vote

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and five cabinet ministers have survived the no-confidence vote with no surprises despite rumours that some coalition MPs might break ranks earlier.

politicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 4 September 2021, 02:53PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks at Parliament during the no-confidence debate on Thursday (Sept 2). Photo: Parliament of Thailand

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha speaks at Parliament during the no-confidence debate on Thursday (Sept 2). Photo: Parliament of Thailand

Gen Prayut got 264-208 votes, with three abstentions, the second-fewest votes of confidence after Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin from the Palang Pracharath Party, who got 263-201 with 10 abstentions, reports The Bangkok Post and Bloomberg News.

In the previous censure debates, he sailed through with the most votes of confidence, with 274, both in February last year and February this year.

Deputy Prime minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul today (Sept 4) won 269-196 with 11 abstentions. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob got 269-195 votes with 10 abstentions. Both were from the Bhumjaithai Party.

Agriculture Minister Chalermchai Sri-on from the Democrat Party won the most votes of confidence at 270-199 with eight abstentions while Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn, the new digital economy and society minister from the PPRP, received 267-202 with nine abstentions.

Over the past four days, opposition lawmakers censured Prayut and his top ministers, saying they mismanaged the economic assistance programs, virus containment measures and the vaccination rollout.

While the number of daily infections has come down from a peak of over 20,000 cases, just about 13% of 70 million people are fully inoculated, well below a global average of about 28%, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

This is the third attempt by the opposition to unseat the government since the 2019 elections, with attempts failing as Prayut’s coalition holds about 60% of parliament seats. An earlier no-confidence vote this year was held in February.

Still, infighting within the PPRP may complicate matters.

“Even though the prime minister survived the vote, it doesn’t mean that the conflict between factions within his party has been resolved. It just means that the whipping for this vote was successful,” said Punchada Sirivunnabood, a visiting fellow at Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute.

“The recent infighting suggests that it could be more difficult for Prayut to return as premier after the next election because his popularity within his party and the public is tanking.”

Prayut yesterday denied there was any conflict within the party leadership.

Protest movement

The prime minister still faces a youth-led protest movement that has been demanding his resignation for more than a year over allegations the government is a continuation of his junta.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have held daily gatherings for much of this week to keep the pressure on the military-backed government and Prayut, who repeatedly said he wouldn’t quit or dissolve parliament.

Prayut rebutted claims from the opposition, saying the government was doing its best to save lives and revive the economy despite the fast-evolving situation and budget constraints. He argued that Thailand managed the pandemic relatively well with infection and death rates lower than global averages, and that the government has provided unprecedented financial support.

“Throughout Thai history, there’s no other prime minister that helped the people like I did,” Prayut said earlier this week at the censure debates. He pointed to various measures of support for those affected by the pandemic, and steps to prop up the tourism-dependent country by boosting public spending, consumption and exports.

Thailand relaxed some of its lockdown restrictions this month to allow for travel, as well as the reopening of restaurants and malls to gradually boost Southeast Asia’s second-largest economy.

Gross domestic product contracted last year and the forecast is for a weak recovery in 2021. The move is part of the government’s “living with COVID” strategy that allows more sectors to reopen provided the healthcare system doesn’t get overwhelmed.

The country still has more than 150,000 active cases, with nearly 5,000 in critical condition. Fatalities topped 12,000 just as some of the virus curbs were eased, while over 1.2mn cases have been recorded since the start of the pandemic last year.

Phuket community
Hopes high worst of Phuket COVID outbreak is over

So now Kurt admits that, even though he can walk into Patong Hospital and get AZ, he doesn’t want ...(Read More)

Murder rap cop denies intent to kill

So what, someone died in the commission of a crime- any crime but this was torture and extortion no ...(Read More)

Phuket Fishing Port readies to reopen

Good lord, I do hope they check with Kurt first…....(Read More)

Bangla Rd next target to have power cables buried

Bangla Rd, what a money fun for the 'commission earners'. First new sewage piping both side,...(Read More)

Financial support for students as families plunged into poverty

A positive story, and still Kurt complains. It just never stops with you, does it Kurt?...(Read More)

AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccine mix to be employed from October

What about people who've already been vaccinated with 2 shots of Sinovac? There's been talk ...(Read More)

Murder rap cop denies intent to kill

It seems the police are more interested in helping him than gathering evidence to prosecute him. Wil...(Read More)

Phuket marks 242 new COVID cases

So how many of them were vaccinated?? This is important information! ...(Read More)

Murder rap cop denies intent to kill

Of course if you put a plastic back and twist it tight for so long time anyone will know this will b...(Read More)

Bangla Rd next target to have power cables buried

Why not start with Bangla Road right away. 95% of the shops are closed now due to Covid and no Touri...(Read More)

 

