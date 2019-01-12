BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha celebrated Children’s Day today (Jan 12) with the announcement of the launch of a “National e-Library” so students could download textbooks and other educational materials – and access information from government agencies – free of charge.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 January 2019, 03:45PM

PM Prayut today also entertained youngsters at Government House, where as is tradition he even let children sit the Prime Minister’s chair in the the Prime Minister’s Office. Photo: NNT

The “National Electronic Library Project” is this year’s National Children's Day gift, the Prime Minister said in an announcement through the public Relations Department. (See here.)

The National e-Library project was organised under the King's Science Program for Sustainable Development and developed by the Ministry of Education “for the benefit of every child in the country,” he added.

“We invite all children, grandchildren and students to experience a new learning experience so that they can learn from anywhere, anytime, like the world is in our hands,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that in the academic year 2019, the Ministry of Education will create an electronic learning form so that students can download without having to pay for the purchase of a textbook.

In addition, information from various agencies will be available in electronic form through the system that will be easy to read and searchable, he noted.

An “Online Librarian Team” will check the integrity of information before importing it into the system, he added.

“The National e-Library will be developed to link together data from agencies from all ministries and various educational institutions so that the it becomes an e-Learning system for the development of students and teachers to comply with the Digital Thailand policy,” he said.

