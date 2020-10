Prayut lifts state of emergency

THAILAND: The government today (Oct 22) ordered the removal of emergency measures imposed to try to end months of protests against Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and the monarchy.

politics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Thursday 22 October 2020, 01:27PM

Young protesters flash the three-finger salute as they gather near Democracy Monument on Ratchadamnoen Avenue on Aug 7. The placard says, “Getting bored with Prayut. Put a stop to the 2017 Constitution.” Photo: Apichit Jinakul.

The measures, which were imposed a week ago, have been lifted from 12pm today. “The current violent situation that led to the announcement of the severe situation has eased and ended to a situation in which government officials and state agencies can enforce the regular laws,” the statement published in the official Royal Gazette said.