Prayut is public’s favourite politician, says Super Poll

BANGKOK: The Super Poll research center has revealed that Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha is the Thai public’s favourite politician, while the Co-pay subsidised purchases scheme is cited as the government’s most popular achievement.

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Tuesday 21 December 2021, 01:49PM

Photo: NNT

According to the results of the survey, Prayut is the most popular politician among the Thai public in 2021. No specifics were provided as to how many people were polled.

The poll agency also revealed the three most popular undertakings by the current administration in the year 2021. The Co-pay project was the most popular, followed by the raising of the stipend amount allocated to the state welfare card, and the farm produce price guarantee scheme.

The Co-pay scheme was recognised by the public as having contributed to an improvement in the economy in the latter part of 2021.

People who registered for Phase 3 of the Co-pay scheme and the “Ying Chai Ying Dai” or “Spend More Get More” program will be able to make use of the benefits until Dec 31.

According to Super Poll, the public viewed that the COVID-19 situation in Thailand was improving.

The poll agency also said some 99 million doses of COVID vaccines have already been administered and many venues are now certified for health safety, while Thais are expected to increase their domestic trips and spending.

It was confirmed yesterday (Dec 20) that the target of 100mn doses of vaccine being administered to the public had been achieved.

As of Sunday, COVID-19 vaccines had been administered to 50.57 million people as a first jab, 44.39mn for a second jab, 5.02mn for a third jab and 66,722 for a fourth.