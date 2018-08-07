THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Prayut gives moral support to Asian Games athletes

ASIAN GAMES: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has told Thai athletes and officials, who will be participating in the upcoming Asian Games, to uphold sportsmanship and strengthen friendship with participants from other countries.

Athletics
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 7 August 2018, 10:37AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha greets Thailand’s Asian Games delegation at Government House yesterday (Aug 6). Photo: Tawatchai Kemgumnerd



The delegation, led by Thai Olympic chief Prawit Wongsuwon, met the prime minister at Government House yesterday (Aug 6) ahead of the Asian Games to be held in Indonesia from Aug 18-Sept 2.

Gen Prayut told them that while they have to do their best as representatives of Thailand, they should not forget about sportsmanship and friendship.

“You have to keep in mind that a sports competition is not all about winning. If you win but lose friendship then it is useless. The objective of a sports competition is everybody must have sportsmanship,” he said.

He said they could learn a lesson from a win or a loss.

The premier praised them for their hard work which earned them spots in the national teams.

Read original story here.

 

 

