Prayut: Foreign land ownership rules can change

BANGKOK: A new bill to allow eligible foreigners to hold land ownership in Thailand is being vetted by the Council of State and it can still be changed, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday (Nov 1).

land
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 2 November 2022, 11:06AM

Bidders attend an auction of residential units and land plots organised by the Government Housing Bank in Bangkok in 2020. Photo: Somchai Poomlard

The Bangkok Post reported that Gen Prayut had told reporters that the Council of State would gather opinions on the issue.

The government would be able to clarify all issues related to the scheme, he added.

In response to growing backlash over the proposal, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Tuesday that even if foreigners are permitted to buy and own land in the country, they still cannot take it back to their homeland.

People who are concerned should consider the benefits provided by the foreigners and study the details of the bill, Mr Anutin said.

Under the bill, foreigners categorised under four specific groups would be able to apply for permission to buy up to 1 rai (roughly 0.4 acre) of land on the condition they invest at least 40 million baht each for at least years.

The Cabinet Tuesday last week (Oct 25) approved in principle the draft regulation of the Ministry of Interior, allowing four groups of foreign nationals ‒ wealthy global citizens, wealthy pensioners, people who want to work from Thailand, and highly skilled professionals or specialists ‒ to buy and own land for residences.

To qualify, they must invest at least B40 million in Thai property, securities or funds.

They are required to invest in real estate or infrastructure funds, real estate investment trusts, securities, or enterprises promoted by the Board of Investment. The scheme will become effective after publication in the Royal Gazette.

Kurt | 02 November 2022 - 11:47:26 

...Well, the ordinairy Thai has more to fear from Thai-Sino High So's when it comes to land price speculations/doings than from a foreigner who has a house and garden on 40 x 40 sq metres. This land owning attention is just a deviation attempt to protect rich Thai interests in a insular xenophobic way.

Kurt | 02 November 2022 - 11:38:42 

What a waist of time that 'foreign ownership of nothing' thinking. 1 Rai =1600 sq m. = 40 x 40 metres. Who non Thai is crazy enough to bring in 40 million ( $1 million) he can't touch 3-5 years for that?  The whole thinking reflects only Thai obsessive, many times deadly, thinking about landownership. Opponents of foreign landowning say that it put Thai in a disadvantaged position. Wel...

 

