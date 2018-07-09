FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Prayut flies in as 41 bodies from Phuket boat catastrophe identified

PHUKET: Officials have relocated 41 bodies of the victims of the ill-fated tour boat ‘Phoenix’ from Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town to Wat Kosit Wihan in Rassada, after all of them have been identified a report issued by the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT) today has confirmed.

accidentsdisastersdeathChinesemarineweatherThe Phuket News

Monday 9 July 2018, 12:09PM

The NNT report stated Gen Prayut will be travelling by air and arriving in Phuket at 11am, where he will visit the operations command centre and Vachira Phuket Hospital where rescued tourists are receiving medical treatment. Photo: NNT

The NNT report stated Gen Prayut will be travelling by air and arriving in Phuket at 11am, where he will visit the operations command centre and Vachira Phuket Hospital where rescued tourists are receiving medical treatment. Photo: NNT

Meanwhile, the NNT also confirmed that Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha, is scheduled to visit Phuket today to meet rescue teams.

The announcement made on the identifications was made by the Director of the Police General Hospital, Lt Gen Dr Witoon Nitiwarangkul, who said the Royal Thai Police will soon establish a committee responsible for determining which bodies can be returned to their families.

The NNT report, issued at 10:59am today (July 9) also states that the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) has established three One Stop Service centres to screen the relatives of the victims, register the wounded and the deceased. The centres also arrange meetings for victims and families to meet with Chinese officials, representatives from insurance companies and administrative officers. (See report here.)

The centres are also managing the return of the bodies to their homelands. One of the three centres is at Vachira Phuket Hospital. 

Meanwhile, authorities have established a centre in Phuket International Airport to facilitate the transportation of the bodies back to their countries, the NNT report confirms.

Relatives of the victims are urged to contact the immigration office at the airport, where officials will quickly process their passports and help them contact and reach one of the three One Stop Service centres. A translator will also be provided for each family. 

Various mobile phone operators are also providing free services to the families of the victims to communicate with authorities back in China.

Meanwhile, a report 6:12pm yesterday (July 8) stated that Government Spokesman, Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd, said Gen Prayut would today fly to Phuket to observe the operations assisting victims of tourist boat accidents. After that, the Prime Minister will visit Chiang Rai to follow up the rescue operation to bring the 13 young survivors out of Tham Luang cave.

The Prime Minister will be travelling by air and arriving in Phuket at 11am, where he will visit the operations command centre and Vachira Phuket Hospital where rescued tourists are receiving medical treatment.

"The Prime Minister has been closely monitoring the operations in both provinces, and wished all people working on these operations to complete their mission successfully, as Thai people across the nation are sending their moral support and prayers to those involved," the Government Spokesman said. (See report here.)

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Kurt | 09 July 2018 - 14:33:11 

If safety of tourist industry was according international standards these disasters not happened. Than the General prime minister had not to waist his time to visit Phuket for 'window dressing' show. Does he bring a new international safety thinking Phuket Governor on the same flight with him?

Have a news tip-off? Click here

‘Divers to check sunken boat for Chinese tourists,’ says Phuket Governor
Half number of bodies from Myanmar plane crash recovered
High-tech ship en route to resume hunt for MH370
Captain, crew in deadly Indonesia ferry disaster detained
Five die when speedboat sinks in storm
Seven dead, 30,000 rescued in record Louisiana floods
Free ISLA professional lifeguard training gains ground in Phuket
‘Get back on board!’
32 bodies found in Myanmar ferry disaster as death toll mounts
Deaths spur boat safety boost
Ferry driver charged, river crash toll rises to 18
15 dead in Ayutthaya boat sinking
Desperate rescue efforts as Japan rains toll hits 75
Phuket boat disaster: Eight more bodies recovered, 15 remain missing, confirms Governor
21 dead in ‘catastrophic’ California wildfires

 

Phuket community
First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Normal people would be happy about every kid saved.Some of the frustrated old grumpys here are whing...(Read More)

Prayut flies in as 41 bodies from Phuket boat catastrophe identified

If safety of tourist industry was according international standards these disasters not happened. Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Ah... more from the neo colonialists who think they are always right and have the best answers. Safe...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches

Somewhat premature to suggest criminal negligence given the lack of information thus far....(Read More)

‘Better than expected’ rescue suspended for night; four out

If one bothers to read the reports, it is to replenish supplies, specifically tanks. ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Your comment is disgusting and discredits the gallant efforts by rescuers world wide, who give of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Yes,yes.Another great opinion.But don``t expect any changes in safety thinking.No smart thai thinkin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Personally I'm disappointed no one is taking advantage of this opportunity to show Thais how imp...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches

Someone needs to explain to the tourism minister the difference between a natural disaster and crimi...(Read More)

‘Better than expected’ rescue suspended for night; four out

Yeah..."Good night and have a sweet dream". Easy for him to say. Why would this operation ...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
Chattha
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
My Physio By Kanitta
Kantok Restaurant
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lofty Phuket
International Law office of Ake and Associates
JW Marriott Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
Tile-it

 