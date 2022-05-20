tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut defends performance

Prayut defends performance

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha defended his administration’s performance over the past eight years, saying he has managed to lead the country through one crisis after another and that he is trying his best to move the nation forward.

CoronavirusCOVID-19economicspoliticsRussianUkraineVaccinealcohol
By Bangkok Post

Friday 20 May 2022, 09:32AM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha addresses the ‘Better Thailand: Open Dialogue’ forum at Siam Paragon in Bangkok yesterday (May 19). Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha addresses the ‘Better Thailand: Open Dialogue’ forum at Siam Paragon in Bangkok yesterday (May 19). Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Prayut was speaking at the “Better Thailand: Open Dialogue” seminar yetserday (May 19), initiated by the government at Siam Paragon, reports the Bangkok Post.

He recounted the day when he decided to seize power almost eight years ago, saying the country was deeply divided, with society polarised over political lines for over a decade.

He said the country was bogged down in conflict, leaving the people in distress while Thailand was becoming the “sick man of Asia”.

“Some people may have forgotten this. When the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) was formed, we were aware that [restoring order] would come at a price... [but] we were criticised for being undemocratic,” Prayut said.

“At the time, the NCPO tried to ensure that people could still enjoy their freedom of expression in line with the law, with all sides given as much leniency as possible.

“The NCPO had a great deal of special power, but I only used it when it was necessary to solve problems. When it came to the justice system, independent agencies were still able to carry out their work without any interference.

“The primary aim [of the coup] was to maintain order and steer the country forward and restore international confidence in Thailand,” Prayut said.

He also emphasised the need for the 20-year national strategy - which covers security, competitiveness enhancements, human resource development, creation of opportunities and social equality, environmentally-friendly growth and public-sector readjustments - in order to turn Thailand into a developed country by 2037.

In his speech, he noted the pandemic has dealt a major blow to the economy which remains heavily dependent on tourism.

CBRE Phuket

“The COVID-19 crisis is a tough one. We are fighting against an invisible enemy. Huge amounts have been spent on helping people get back on their feet,” he said.

As a result of cooperation from all stakeholders, he said Thailand’s efforts during the pandemic have been praised by the international community.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul had said on May 5 that Thailand was ranked fifth in the world, and first in Asia, on the Global Health Security Index last year.

The ranking reflects the country’s strong commitment to its public health measures during the pandemic, the minister said.

Prayut called the pandemic a blessing in disguise, as it has spurred Thailand to develop its potential to be the region’s leading medical hub. The country is also in the process of developing its own COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

He pointed out the series of relief measures that his administration has rolled out to ease the impact of the rising cost of living, sparked by higher energy prices due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

“Even though Thailand has been hit by crisis after crisis - from COVID-19, [the fallout from] the Russian-Ukraine conflict and the political divide in the country, the government will press ahead with its efforts to move the country forward.

“When the coronavirus crisis eases, Thailand will need investment to spur economic growth,” the prime minister said.

“I want everyone to have trust [in the government]. In times of crisis, the government may not be working as fast as some might expect. But we are determined to tackle all problems. We need to join forces. This is not the time for conflict,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 20 May 2022 - 11:04:22 

Oh goody- another hub.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pubs, bars and karaokes to reopen June 1
Teens in attack on disabled girl now in Phuket Prison on remand, face charges
FTI supports medical, digital SME workshop in Phuket
No quarantine for COVID high-risk people
Police to finally act on violent taunts by spurned stalker
‘Now it’s for real’: Ukraine war puts Sweden’s military on alert
Baan Kuku durian centre bearing fruit
Bullies of disabled girl involved in yet another attack
Fleeing Karen refugees to get humanitarian aid
Phuket marks 29 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Small parties push for legalised gambling, Phuket mom seeks charges over attack || May 19
Working group aiming to tackle Phuket’s drug problem
Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri
Cooperative sees 2.3 tonnes of lychees hit Phuket
Power outages to affect Kata, Laem Sai in Rassada

 

Phuket community
Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri

@JohnC Dodgy ? You should really stop your hasty assumptions, as not for the first time those ...(Read More)

Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri

It's quite often that someone who has sustained a head injury has short term memory loss. Seeing...(Read More)

Pandemic, or Endemic Epidemic? It’s all Academic!

It should never have even been declared a "pandemic" in the first place smh...(Read More)

Prayut defends performance

Oh goody- another hub. ...(Read More)

Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri

Gosh, somene commenting here has never been dosed in a bar, or been attacked on a walk sustaining ...(Read More)

Working group aiming to tackle Phuket’s drug problem

It is with drugs and counterfeit goods the same. Once in a while a raid for publicity to satisfy pub...(Read More)

Make online casinos legal, parties urge

We live in a different era now, that of international electronic/internet use. It is without borders...(Read More)

Foreign woman attacked in Chon Buri

Very dodgy indeed. How can she honestly say with a straight face she doesn't remember what happe...(Read More)

Phuket household debt hits the agenda

Too many people think the good times will never stop and keep getting even better so they hock thems...(Read More)

Working group aiming to tackle Phuket’s drug problem

Dare I say that most of the illegal drugs that come to the island only get here with the blessing of...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Sinea Phuket

 