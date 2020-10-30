BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Prayut, Cabinet ministers to stay in Phuket overnight for mobile meeting

Prayut, Cabinet ministers to stay in Phuket overnight for mobile meeting

PHUKET: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and Cabinet ministers will arrive in Phuket on Monday ahead of the mobile Cabinet meeting to be held on Tuesday (Nov 3), Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri announced today (Oct 30).

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19politics
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 October 2020, 04:21PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead the mobile Cabinet meeting in Phuket next Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: TNA

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will lead the mobile Cabinet meeting in Phuket next Tuesday (Nov 3). Photo: TNA

Speaking at Government House in Bangkok, Mr Anucha told the press that the aim of the mobile Cabinet meeting was to inspect infrastructure development projects affecting the six Andaman coastal provinces – Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun – in order to improve connectivity with the Thai Gulf coastal provinces, reports Thai News Agency (TNA).

Before landing in Phuket, PM Prayut and the Cabinet will arrive on Koh Samui, where they will observe the screening process for foreign tourists, listen to local officers’ opinions and check the readiness of hotels to serve as Alternative Local State Quarantine (ALSQ) venues, he said.

The ALSQ review will be observed at the Sheraton Samui Resort, Koh Samui, Mr Anucha said.

PM Prayut and his entourage of ministers will inspect the tourist tracking system in effect at the “Samui Smart City Command Center”, before meeting with local people at Wat Prachedee Lengsor, he added.

On Monday afternoon, PM Prayut will fly to Phuket and inspect the screening and testing system for foreign tourists at the airport.

After the inspection, PM Pryut will meet with business operators, Mr Anucha explained, but did not reveal where that meeting will take place.

UWC Thailand

During his visit to Phuket, PM Prayut will meet with provincial governors as well as tourism business operators in order to recover the tourism industry, Mr Anucha said.

The meeting will focus on the development of Phuket health and wellness tourism in order to develop the island to be a world-class destination, Mr Anucha explained.

Other issues to be discussed included the tourism promotion measures targeting foreign tourists, and to encourage officials to hold events in provinces that are “much affected” by the current economic crisis, he added.

On Tuesday (Nov 3), PM Prayut will preside over a meeting with provincial governors and local officials, before leading the Cabinet meeting.

Both meetings are to be held at the Splash Beach Resort in Mai Khao, Mr Anucha confirmed.

Before leaving the island, PM Pryut and other ministers will visit the Phuket Old Town and speak firsthand with local residents, he added.

