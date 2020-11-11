Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut awaits charter court ruling on residence

Prayut awaits charter court ruling on residence

THAILAND: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha remains tight-lipped on the approaching ruling by the Constitutional Court on an opposition challenge to his continuing to live in an army house - a decision which could jeopardise his premiership.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 11 November 2020, 05:07PM

The exterior of the house owned by the 1st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard, where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his family live. Photo: Wassana Nanuam.

The exterior of the house owned by the 1st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard, where Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his family live. Photo: Wassana Nanuam.

The decision is scheduled for Dec 2, but the prime minister refuses to be drawn on the issue

“I am leaving that to the court,” Gen Prayut said yesterday (Nov 10) when asked about it.

The prime minister and his family reside in a house at the 1st Infantry Regiment, King’s Guard, although he is no longer a member of the army’s top brass, having retired after ending his career as army chief.

His use of the army residence was heavily criticised by the opposition bloc during the no-confidence debate in February. Pheu Thai Party leader Sompong Amornvivat later asked the court to rule on the constitutional legality of the prime minister continuing to stay there. He also has an official residence.

Pheu Thai’s main point for the court to rule on is whether Gen Prayut has a conflict of interest in staying in an army house, having retired from the military in 2014 after leading the coup. The state still had to bear the cost of all his public utility bills.

K9 Point

After the court completed the inquiry process, it announced on Nov 4 that it would rule on the petition on Dec 2 as “the case has sufficient grounds for a ruling”.

Gen Prayut may be forced to step down from office if the court rules in favour of the opposition petition.

The army has argued that the designation of the house where the prime minister lives was changed from an army welfare residence to a guesthouse in 2012.

It cited safety reasons for the prime minister needing to live behind the army barracks.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Army house puts Prime Minister’s in jeopardy? Thailand’s first ’e-ferry’! || November 11
Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case
Anutin requests public confidence as quarantine remains at 14 days
Thailand’s first ‘e-ferry’ arrives in Phuket
Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient
Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US
New low-cost COVID-19 test kit unveiled
Arnon urges guards to be peaceful
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cops threaten charges for protesters! E-bus or light rail? Shorter quarantine? || November 10
Quarantine alone ‘not enough’
US justice chief authorises probes into vote fraud claims
Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face
One dead, three injured as motorbikes collide in Pa Khlok
PM axes bill on military draft
No chance of coup, says army

 

Phuket community
Phuket health officials break silence on Dutch COVID case

So. If they have such a brilliant trace and track system in place and the public do not have to worr...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

Thank you Phuket News for trying to find out why the Dutchman was staying in a ASQ facility in Phuk...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

Kurt, according to your mathematic example, they would need to test every single person in Europe gi...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

20/75/1500??? Open up the doors a bit more here and we will be in a worse Covid -19 situation than U...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

By the way, reg. Myanmar there is a way to get in, some of my business partners just recently flew i...(Read More)

Phuket COVID case blanked amid mass focus on Krabi patient

It reminds me to the 2 Chinese tourists which were diagnosed positive beginning this year. Authoriti...(Read More)

Quarantine alone ‘not enough’

The first available vaccine should be reserved for K. , as his fear is taking over his life complete...(Read More)

Thai, American friends of Indian COVID patient found in Patong; now in care, awaiting tests

Yeah Kurt, keep multiplying it by 20 and the whole population of Thailand is at risk because this ca...(Read More)

Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face

@JohnC, you're right, don't forget how army conscripts sometimes are treated. Used for house...(Read More)

Police say female teacher denies kicking boy, 5, in face

As I have witnessed over the years here, Thais still think it normal to discipline by force or viole...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
Phuket Property
AVC Engineering
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
UWC Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket

 