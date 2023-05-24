333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prayut allays fears over transfer of power

Prayut allays fears over transfer of power

BANGKOK: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha yesterday (May 23) assured the nation of a smooth transition from the caretaker government to the new government, adding that sufficient measures are being maintained to shore up the economy during the process.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 24 May 2023, 11:38AM

Curtain call: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves a cabinet meeting yesterday (May 23), where he promised a smooth transition to a new government. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

Curtain call: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha leaves a cabinet meeting yesterday (May 23), where he promised a smooth transition to a new government. Photo: Chanat Katanyu

“As the country will have to move forward, we have to continue working to take care of people while still waiting for the new government to come,” Gen Prayut said.

The PM also urged all sides to refrain from scaremongering by creating frightening scenarios about the political situation that could upset the public, reports the Bangkok Post.

“Please don’t create more problems. I myself normally have no problem with any sides, and I do respect the [ongoing] democratic process,” he said.

As for concerns over the need to keep driving the country’s economy during the transition from the caretaker government to the new one, Prayut said sufficient measures are in place to support and drive economic growth.

Asked about the recent massive sell-off of Thailand’s bonds by global funds over concerns about the country’s political uncertainties, he said it was impossible to stop those funds from selling Thailand’s bonds.

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

However, Prayut said that Thailand still has a good financial status despite some political uncertainties, and all sides should join hands in preventing them from developing into more serious problems.

Prayut also said the only thing he expects to see happening is peace in the country, and as he is the caretaker prime minister, he will try his best to perform his duty until the new government takes over.

Asked if he had ever recently discussed with Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon their political future, Prayut said he had not talked to Gen Prawit about anything other than their remaining responsibilities as the caretaker cabinet.

As for an online movement where supporters of the Move Forward Party (MFP) are being encouraged to join a rally to pressure the Senate to support the MFP-led bid to form a new government, Prayut said the security authorities would ensure any rally stays within the boundaries of the law.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

World ‘failing’ to protect civilians in combat zones, UN chief says
B300 tourism fee remains in limbo
More than 5k meth pills seized in raid
Bangkok Pride parade set for June 4
Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Kamala landslide concerns, Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes || May 23
Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision
Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes
Safety measures implemented at Tham Luang cave ahead of reopening
Coalition hopefuls unveil pact
Fear of Kamala landslides prompts MP-elect action
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Arrest in Patong child sex trafficking case, Charges in Phuket speedboat crash || May 22
Patong lifeguards assessed for beach safety
Tour speedboat driver to be charged for drug use
Wet weather sets in

 

Phuket community
Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

From the looks of the pictures, I'm having a hard time understanding how such a narrow strip of ...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

With climate change, extreme weather conditions appear, sometimes even very sudden. Happening shows ...(Read More)

Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision

My first 13 years on a scooter was in Key West, Florida and never wore a helmet- perfectly legal. W...(Read More)

Two nests with more than 200 turtle eggs found at Similans in two days

if you say the mother turtle will return to her nest you are wrong. After she lay the eggs she will ...(Read More)

Fear of Kamala landslides prompts MP-elect action

The most pathetic whinger of all (Farce-nated) making out others are doing what he does constantly; ...(Read More)

Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision

Thais and moron tourists take note. [He flew through the air and landed heavily on the road but suff...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

Old guy; For visa extention passports are needed. The people of crashed speedboat have them. People...(Read More)

Tourists rescued after longtail capsizes

Bet the reporter had troubles getting their names correct. Some real doozies there! Three paragraphs...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards assessed for beach safety

What is the outcome of the assessment beside bla-bla and staring at bill boards? No practical rescue...(Read More)

Expat, 73, escapes serious injury in motorbike collision

Ho-ho RTP, not so fast! If it's no one's fault, just a case of bad luck, why the RTP involve...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
BahtSold
Open Kitchen Laguna
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
The Pavilions Phuket
Thai Residential
Phuket Property
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket

 