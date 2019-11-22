Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Prawit warns Thanathorn: 'No protests'

Prawit warns Thanathorn: 'No protests'

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon warned Future Forward Party (FFP) leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit not to instigate any street protests in the wake of the Constitutional Court’s ruling to disqualify him as an MP in a media-shareholding case.

politics
By Bangkok Post

Friday 22 November 2019, 09:22AM

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is warned not to instigate any street protests in the wake of the Constitutional Court's ruling to disqualify him as an MP. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit is warned not to instigate any street protests in the wake of the Constitutional Court's ruling to disqualify him as an MP. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Gen Prawit made the comments when asked about the party's ongoing campaigns, such as the call for the abolition of military conscription, and push for constitutional amendment.

“Let them campaign as long as it is not against the law,” Gen Prawit said.

Mr Thanathorn yesterday (Nov 21) insisted on his innocence in the media-shareholding case, saying he will give his interpretation of the ruling soon.

He also dismissed rumours that he will run in the Bangkok governor election as an alternative now that he has been stripped of his MP status.

He added that he will continue efforts to strengthen the FFP and prepare candidates for local elections, campaign for charter amendments, and push for the military service bill under which his party wants to replace conscription with voluntary service.

Mr Thanathorn was also invited to speak at a seminar on political leaders and Thailand’s future, organised by the Election Commission's Political and Electoral Development Institute.

phukethasbeengoodtous.org

At the seminar, he said that though he is no longer an MP, he wanted to propose what he called “Thailand 3D”, which will restore democracy, curtail the military's role, end power centralisation in Bangkok and delegate power to local bodies in the provinces.

Activist and prolific petitioner Srisuwan Janya said he will today petition the court to investigate whether Mr Thanathorn's comments on the court's ruling on his status as an MP constitute contempt of court.

After leaving the courtroom on Wednesday, Mr Thanathorn told reporters: “The reasons that the court used… were only assumptions, without any scientific facts.”

 

Read original story here.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pope plea for needy
Four dead, three yet to be recovered from Phuket building collapse
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thanathorn disqualified as MP |:| November 21
Chinese ‘tourists’ arrested in Phuket for illegally operating foreign exchange online
Six believed crushed in Phuket building collapse
Chinese man, daughter safe after boat adrift with engine failure at Koh Lanta
Pope Francis kicks off Asia tour with Buddhist temple visit
Meth mule caught smuggling 18,000 pills into Phuket
AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light
Earthquake shakes Thai-Lao border, sways Bangkok high-rises
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: EC denies Thanathorn claim :| - November 19
Thanathorn disqualified as MP
Drug suspect back in custody after escape through toilet window
Marine and lifestyle on display at 8th Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

 

Phuket community
Four dead, three yet to be recovered from Phuket building collapse

After all, it is clear that Srisoonthorn Mayor Worawut Songyot will NOT respond, this entire buildin...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

What is so 'smart' in registration of happenings. ( I just assume these cams are really work...(Read More)

Chinese ‘tourists’ arrested in Phuket for illegally operating foreign exchange online

TM 30 caught these bad guys, yeah right...(Read More)

AoT gives B42bn Suvarnabhumi airport expansion green light

Well, it seems 'the sky is the limit'. But thai tourist numbers are already over the hill. ...(Read More)

Five-metre python caught in Wichit, residents worry over missing cats

Is it really a good idea to release all these pythons in the 'jungle' on Phuket? Perhaps a g...(Read More)

Thanathorn disqualified as MP

After reading this article, the thought popped up to make a nice tv thai opera show of the whole hap...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

All connected to a network, that is proven to be poorly maintained. I hope it works, but history sho...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Why do I think this is just an exercise to give people a false sense of security. No real mention of...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Great...so now you can go back and watch people drown...but make sure the cameras don't home in ...(Read More)

Patong gets B11mn ‘smart CCTV’ surveillance system

Ha, Ha- how many cameras have we seen announced and 'installed' over the years'? Funny ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Thanyapura Football
Thai Residential
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Sportfishing Tournament 2019
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MYLANDS
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
Naka Yai Island Beach House
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
The Sunday Brunch Club