Prawit stays at NOCT’s helm, Wit appointed secretary

OLYMPICS: Prawit Wongsuwon was re-elected unopposed as president of the National Olympic Committee of Thailand (NOCT) yesterday (Nov 1).

OlympicsParalympics

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 2 November 2021, 09:09AM

Prawit Wongsuwon will be Thai Olympic chief for another three years. Photo: Bangkok Post

Gen Prawit, 76, will be in office for a second term which ends after the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Prawit is also deputy prime minister overseeing the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and president of the Thailand Swimming Association, reports the Bangkok Post.

Longtime secretary-general Charouck Arirachakaran, 89, and former president Gen Yutthasak Sasiprabha were appointed as honorary presidents for life.

Gen Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya, Prawit’s close aide, succeeds Maj Gen Charouck as secretary-general.

Prawit, in his capacity as leader of the ruling Palang Pracharat Party, recently appointed Wit as chairman of the party’s strategic committee.

Thana Chaiprasit, who has been Thailand’s chief of delegation in several international tournaments, was named a vice president and treasurer.

At yesterday’s election, Prawit and 24 other people were nominated as NOCT executive members.

Eligible voters unanimously agreed to their nominations without casting ballots.

The 25 elected executive members then selected Prawit as the NOCT president.

Other executive members include Patama Leeswadtrakul, Decha Hemkrasri, Chaipak Siriwat, Somyot Poompunmuang and Harald Link.