BANGKOK: The fact-finding committee into the luxury watches worn by Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon will present its findings to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) on Thursday (Mar 29).

Tuesday 27 March 2018, 08:41AM

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon checks the time, as NACC secretary-general Worawit Sukboon awaits a committee report, due on Thursday (Mar 29). Gen Prawit has submitted a secret 38-page report that he says explains the 25 luxury watches. Main photo via Twitter / @wassanananuam

NACC secretary-general Worawit Sukboon said yesterday (Mar 26) that the panel has scrutinised a 38-page written explanation of the B39.5-million collection submitted by Gen Prawit.

The NACC will decide on Thursday whether to summon Gen Prawit to appear in person to make a statement, Mr Worawit said.

“Now that Gen Prawit has presented his clarification, if the NACC feels the information is still incomplete, it will ask him to provide further details,” Mr Worawit said.

The saga over Gen Prawit delaying his providing his explanation started when the first deadline passed on Jan 8, after that it was repeatedly extended leading to criticism that the NACC was stalling the inquiry.

The NACC has claimed that because of the growing number of watches exposed on social media, the commission needed more time to investigate. It also claimed that to be fair it also had to give Gen Prawit more time to gather evidence.

The luxury watches were not declared among his assets to the NACC and Gen Prawit claimed they all belonged to friends and have since been returned to their owners.

