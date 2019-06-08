THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Prawit orders weapon sweep

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon has ordered a serious crackdown on illegal weapons of war after many of them were found in an irrigation canal in Si Sa Ket province on Thursday (June 6).


By Bangkok Post

Saturday 8 June 2019, 09:48AM

In this screenshot from a TV report of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand, police check weapons found in a canal in Khukhan district of Si Sa Ket province on Thursday (June 6). Image: via Bangkok Post

In this screenshot from a TV report of the National Broadcasting Services of Thailand, police check weapons found in a canal in Khukhan district of Si Sa Ket province on Thursday (June 6). Image: via Bangkok Post

After a massive weapon discovery in the irrigation canal in Ban Khanoon Nuea village of Tambon Sano in Khukhan district of Si Sa Ket, Gen Prawit said on Friday (June 7) that authorities would conduct comprehensive checks for illegal weapons.

Police were investigating the source and trail of the discovered weapons, he said.

On the remark of deputy national police chief Pol Gen Srivara Ransibhramanakul that the weapons were similar to those earlier seized from a hardcore red-shirt activist group, Gen Prawit said it was an assumption and the investigation had not been concluded.

A local fisherman was using his net in the irrigation canal when he discovered the well-packed arms: 27 rocket-propelled grenades, 24 rounds of ammunition for M79 grenade launchers, 700 bullets of AKA assault rifles and 48 detonation caps.

Meanwhile, Maj Gen Akaradet Boonthiam, deputy chief of the 2nd Army, said in Nakhon Ratchasima province the weapons were found in a border area which was once a battlefield during a civil war in the neighbouring country. The discovered weapons were from that period, about 40 years ago, he said.

Zest Real Estate

But Gen Srivara said later on Friday the arms were brand-new and ready for use. He believed the weapons were from Russia.

Pol Maj Gen Tawatchai Mekprasertsuk, deputy commissioner of the Police Forensic Science, said AKA rifles and rocket-propelled grenades had been used for more than 50 times near U-thong Nai Rd, Government House and Dusit Thani Hotel during political demonstrations from 2010 to 2014.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

MPs expose cash offers for Prime Minister vote
Lottery project gives Thaksin another jail term
‘Not here for decoration’: Transgender MPs make history in parliament
MPs say Prayut’s candidacy unconstitutional
Democrats vote to join Palang Pracharath
Tour operators want better marine protection system
Rare false killer whales emerge near Koh Tao
Queen exudes military prowess
20 passengers rescued from bus after accident en route from Phuket to Hat Yai
Pressure mounting for alliance ahead of PM vote on Wednesday
Elephant export amendment spurs outcry from activists
Drug price disclosure takes effect
PM recommends reading ‘Animal Farm’
Path open for PPRP coalition
Rape redefined, penalties toughened

 

Phuket community
Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

What? Not only a traffic circle- which we all know do not work in Selfish-Bad-Driver-Land, but movi...(Read More)

Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019 traffic announcement

screw the residents, Laguna is making money, another example of Thai greed...(Read More)

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

I simply can't believe this farce is still going on. 4 years to dig a simple under-pass in Chalo...(Read More)

MPs expose cash offers for Prime Minister vote

Why I am not surprised?...(Read More)

Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs

This entire Phoenix debacle has been a monkey show ever since it set out on the fateful day with the...(Read More)

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

To the attention of Mr.K.It's about the design of the tramway as the article clearly states.Noth...(Read More)

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

Does anyone know (apart from opportunities for huge graft) why they are continuing with this nonsens...(Read More)

Phoenix tour boat fails to sell as authorities run up huge storage costs

What about "wrecks to reefs" program? ...(Read More)

Disaster officials warn of flood, landslide dangers in Thalang

What are the Officers of Department of Disaster PREVENTION and Mitigation doing more than just warni...(Read More)

Phuket tramway design to be finalised next week

Well, specially to attention mr Pascale, as we see today, nothing is sure yet about the light rail t...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
La Boucherie
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Baan and Beyond
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
Thai Residential

 