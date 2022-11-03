Prawit guarantees World Cup matches live on Thai TV

FOOTBALL: Thai football fans will be able to watch World Cup matches live after the government confirmed they will buy the rights to broadcast them, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said yesterday (Nov 2).

By Bangkok Post

Thursday 3 November 2022, 11:57AM

Visitors take photos at a FIFA World Cup sign in Doha on Sunday (Oct 30). Photo: AFP

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be played from Nov 20-Dec 18, with 32 teams contesting in 64 matches for the most prestigious trophy in football. With the tournament less than three weeks away, fans were getting worried because no broadcasters in Thailand had shown interest in securing the rights to air the matches, reports the Bangkok Post. Gen Prawit said the government would use the budget of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) to buy the rights to air all the games. Details would be announced as soon as the deal is concluded, he said.