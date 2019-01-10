THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Prawit blames BRN for Songkhla bomb blast

THAILAND: The Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN) guerrillas were responsible for Tuesday’s (Jan 8) car bomb in Songkhla’s Thepa district, according to Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon, as three suspects were detained yesterday.

violencecrimemurdermilitarypolitics
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 10 January 2019, 10:27AM

The massive bomb, one of the biggest ever exploded in the deep South and heard 10km away, littered the road with shrapnel, while the blast wave knocked out electricity over a wide area of Thepa district of Songkhla province. Photo: Bangkok Post / Assawin Pakawan

The massive bomb, one of the biggest ever exploded in the deep South and heard 10km away, littered the road with shrapnel, while the blast wave knocked out electricity over a wide area of Thepa district of Songkhla province. Photo: Bangkok Post / Assawin Pakawan

The authorities were closely monitoring BRN activities and working to prevent further attempts to stir up unrest, said Gen Prawit who is also in charge of national security.

He said 4th army commander Pornsak Poonsawat has sent teams to tighten security in areas in the far South prone to attacks.

Gen Prawit noted the BRN has not joined the Malaysia-brokered peace talks with the Thai government. In the meantime, the deputy premier said the government will continue talks with Mara Patani, an umbrella group comprising representatives of five liberation groups, including the National Revolutionary Front, Patani Islamic Liberation Front, Patani Islamic Mujahideen Movement and two Patani United Liberation Organisation factions – Pulo-DSPP and Pulo-MKP.

On Wednesday (Jan 9), the National Human Rights Commission issued a statement condemning the car bomb and urged the authorities to bring the attackers to justice as soon as possible.

On Tuesday, authorities said the insurgents responsible for the bombing were led by Bukori Lamsoh and Seri Waemanu.

The explosion occurred at dawn on Tuesday along a local road in tambon Tha Muang, destroying a power transformer and injuring two policemen. The blast was heard 10km away and scattered shrapnel across a 300-metre radius.

The bomb was packed in two 15kg gas cylinders in the back of a pickup truck stolen from a retired teacher, Amata Samothanthawee, 62. Amata was hanged by the insurgents at his home in Saba Yoi district hours before the truck was used to launch the car bomb. The scene was still cordoned off yesterday as forensic police collected more evidence.

QSI International School Phuket

A security source said three people from Saba Yoi district were detained on Tuesday night in connection with the bomb attack. The three denied any role in the attack, but police believe they acted as lookouts and warned the bombers when police were approaching.

They also believe there were two other teams involved; one which killed the retired teacher and took his vehicle; and another which assembled the 50-kg bomb and placed it in the vehicle.

Police also think the attackers took side roads to avoid being spotted on CCTV.

 

 

Read full story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Warrants issued for deep south shooter suspects
First Thai suspect in Erawan shrine bombing detained
Myanmar army denies Rohingya abuses ahead of Tillerson visit
Massive Kabul truck bomb kills 80, wounds hundreds
French policeman killed in Paris attack claimed by IS
Myanmar rebuffs UN probe of crimes against Rohingya
Myanmar may be trying to ‘expel’ all Rohingya: UN expert
Ex-MP of Pheu Thai faces murder charges
Army chief says Prawit in danger
Nuggets of contention
Myanmar still not safe for Rohingya to return: UN refugee chief
Reuters says journalists arrested for probing Rohingya massacre
Second Rohingya ‘leader’ killed in Bangladesh refugee camp
Myanmar security forces took part in killing 10 Rohingya: army
Leaving a ghostland behind

 

Phuket community
Saudi teen runaway in Bangkok is ’legitimate refugee’: UN

How about the Saudi woman Dina Ali Lasloom? Stopped in Philippines in April 2017 when she attented t...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

Most of the tourists who were going on a boat trip these days had paid these boat trips for long tim...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

So what you are saying is that my property on the beach is not private property? That I have no prop...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

The situation was handled very well? Hahaha, There was nothing to handle on Phuket. Just a bit of ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Here we have it: Something happens out there visible from mr Wiwat's office. Now he waits that s...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Free Marine Dept hotline 1199, for thai language only! Why on earth has a Marine Department not e...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

If you can't "fix" it, and no-one actually asks you to, then why [complain] about some...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

I don't have "idols" but I do see some sense in comments made a some, fact is the Thai...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Have trees, trees, parks, parks, trees along all the roads to absorb the filth. Create a nice Bangko...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
777 Beach Condo
Harvey Law Corporation
ZUMA Restaurant
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
Thailand Yacht Show
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019

 