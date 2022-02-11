PR Dept denounces involvement in loan shark lure

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) confirmed the existence of a fake PR Department (PRD) page on Facebook used by scammers to lure people into taking loans. The real PR Phuket office assured it has nothing to do with the page and warned people not to trust the ad, luring people to take out ’informal loans’.

crime

By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 February 2022, 09:30AM

Don’t trust scammers offering loans, PR Phuket warns. Photo: PR Phuket

“Found a gang of scammers. They disguise themselves as a Public Relations Department page but the truth is they are posting fake news to lure people into getting loans. Please don’t be fooled by those people!!!" PR Phuket said in a warning posted on its official page yesterday (Feb 11).

PR Phuket stressed that the fake page imitates the real one in many aspects and already has over 4,600 followers.

"The scammers use the PRD logo as the page profile pictures and same cover photo as well as detailed information that is identical to the one of the real page," PR Phuket said.

"The administrators of the fake page also post links, news and infographics of the PRD alternating them with fake news posts about loans to build credibility," the agency added.

"The scammers attach links and invite people to borrow money. And it was found that a large number of people expressed interest in those loans judging by the comments under such posts," PR Phuket said, stressing that the page in question has nothing to do with the agency.

PR Phuket urged people not to trust the scammers and never click on the links on the fake page. Yet PR did not reveal the actual URL of the fake page (the real one is available here.)

"This scam can lead to you losing your property," PR Phuket warned.

If anyone finds any clues about fake news, the information can be reported to the relevant officials via m.me/realnewsthailand.