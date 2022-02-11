BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PR Dept denounces involvement in loan shark lure

PR Dept denounces involvement in loan shark lure

PHUKET: The Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket) confirmed the existence of a fake PR Department (PRD) page on Facebook used by scammers to lure people into taking loans. The real PR Phuket office assured it has nothing to do with the page and warned people not to trust the ad, luring people to take out ’informal loans’.

crime
By The Phuket News

Saturday 12 February 2022, 09:30AM

Don’t trust scammers offering loans, PR Phuket warns. Photo: PR Phuket

Don’t trust scammers offering loans, PR Phuket warns. Photo: PR Phuket

“Found a gang of scammers. They disguise themselves as a Public Relations Department page but the truth is they are posting fake news to lure people into getting loans. Please don’t be fooled by those people!!!" PR Phuket said in a warning posted on its official page yesterday (Feb 11).

PR Phuket stressed that the fake page imitates the real one in many aspects and already has over 4,600 followers.

"The scammers use the PRD logo as the page profile pictures and same cover photo as well as detailed information that is identical to the one of the real page," PR Phuket said.

"The administrators of the fake page also post links, news and infographics of the PRD alternating them with fake news posts about loans to build credibility," the agency added.

EPL predictions

"The scammers attach links and invite people to borrow money. And it was found that a large number of people expressed interest in those loans judging by the comments under such posts," PR Phuket said, stressing that the page in question has nothing to do with the agency.

PR Phuket urged people not to trust the scammers and never click on the links on the fake page. Yet PR did not reveal the actual URL of the fake page (the real one is available here.)

"This scam can lead to you losing your property," PR Phuket warned.

If anyone finds any clues about fake news, the information can be reported to the relevant officials via m.me/realnewsthailand.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month
Legal Matters: The long arm of the Australian taxman
Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick
US warns Russia could attack Ukraine ‘any day’
Hopes pinned on India travel bubble
Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths
COVID infection rate rising among young children
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Assassins fled Thailand, Tourist fee likely to be delayed, 2nd oil spill? || February 11
Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal
Phuket Wittayalai School suspends on-site classes indefinitely
New fire station officially opens at Surakul
Navy sent to deal with second oil spill off Rayong
Tourism fee postponement likely
Australia warns koalas ‘endangered’ as numbers plunge
Phuket marks 412 new COVID cases, two new deaths

 

Phuket community
Volunteers to tackle sewage, litter in Phuket Town canal

christysweet i agree with you. So many times over the years i have cleared plastic and rubbish from...(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Yip time to shut the borders again keep all these pesky disease ridden farangs out - they should tak...(Read More)

Navy sent to deal with second oil spill off Rayong

lelecuneo, i agree with you. These oil spills have to be stopped!...(Read More)

Sandhu killers have fled Thailand

Well clearly, the police should be consulting with Kurt and other PN forum posters on this case. Su...(Read More)

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

Good old "Chevron" involved again in another desaster....(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

@Kurt, I believe the 478 last day local infections do not include tourists. ...(Read More)

Phuket edition of Monopoly to launch next month

It will be interesting to see if the get of jail card comes with a brown envelope....(Read More)

Star Petroleum criticised over second oil slick

no one follow orders so why a refinery should? the usual story in Thailand and money always talk.......(Read More)

Phuket marks 478 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Tourists done PCR test max 72 hrs before departure, arriving Phuket, again negative PCR test, than 5...(Read More)

Tourism fee postponement likely

20% + 50 % explained. Where are the left over 30% going? Perhaps 'representation compensation&#...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
HeadStart International School Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Phuket Property
Art-Tec Design
Brightview Center

 