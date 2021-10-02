PPRP vows to keep Prayut as premier candidate

BANGKOK: The ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) will back Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s bid for another term at the next election, according to a party source.

PPRP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwon reportedly told a meeting of party heavyweights on Thursday (Sept 30) that the PPRP will nominate Gen Prayut as prime minister in the next poll, reports the Bangkok Post.

“I am the party leader and the prime minister is Gen Prayut,” the source said, quoting Gen Prawit telling the gathering of senior party members. “He will be with us til death do us part. No divisiveness. No conflict.”

Gen Wit Devahastin na Ayudhya, chairman of the PPRP’s strategic committee; party secretary-general Capt Thamanat Prompow; and party treasurer Narumon Pinyosinwat were reportedly present at the meeting, where attendees discussed local elections and the national contest.

According to the source, Gen Prawit expects the party to win 150–200 House seats in the general election after “professionals” have been brought in.

The PPRP won 112 House seats in the 2019 poll.

Gen Prawit yesterday (Oct 1) declined to comment on media reports saying that Col Suchart Chantarachotikul, chief of the PPRP’s southern strategic team, would defect to a new party.

On Thursday, Col Suchart said he would join a new party to be formed by the former permanent secretary for interior Chatchai Phromlert while noting that Mr Chatchai’s party was his first choice because it would back Prayut as prime minister.

The PPRP leader simply walked away when asked by reporters if the party would back Prayut in the next election.

Democrat leader Jurin Laksanawisit said yesterday it is too early for his party to discuss their political fortunes or say who it will nominate or back as prime minister in the next election.

He said the party will instead focus on its work and its responsibilities.