PPAO to host monthly discounted household essentials market

PPAO to host monthly discounted household essentials market

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Commerce Office will hold a special market during the first week of each month from August through December to help poor residents cope with high prices of household essentials.

economics
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 July 2023 12:02 PM

Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Deputy President Tiwat Seedokbuab announced the special ’Blue Flag’ market yesterday (July 27). Photo: PPAO

Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Deputy President Tiwat Seedokbuab announced the special 'Blue Flag' market yesterday (July 27). Photo: PPAO

The market will be held in front of the old Provincial Hall on Narisorn Rd in Phuket Town.

Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) Deputy President Tiwat Seedokbuab explained yesterday (July 27) that the special ‘Blue Flag’ market will be held to help “reduce the cost of living in Phuket”.

The announcement came at a meeting at the PPAO offices, joined by Phuket Commerce Office policy specialist Pathumporn Yamkerd together with representatives of government agencies and the private sector.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“The price of consumer goods has increased. As a result, the cost of living for people is also higher,” Ms Pathumporn said plainly.

“Due to higher cost of consumer goods, the Phuket Provincial Commercial Office has joined with the Phuket Provincial Administrative Organization and CPF Trading Co Ltd to hold activities to sell consumer products at fair prices during August-December 2023 to help reduce people’s cost of living and enable people to get products at a cheaper price than the market,” she said.

The products to be sold at the ‘Blue Flag’ market include processed meat products, eggs, vegetable oil, fresh vegetables, fruits and agricultural products grown locally in Phuket, Ms Pathumporn said.

